Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A family of three have become the first asylum seekers to arrive in UK as part of the government’s high-stakes new 'one in, one out' deal with France.

It comes after four migrants were deported to Paris under Sir Keir Starmer’s flagship agreement, which ministers claim will dissuade migrants from making the deadly Channel crossings by showing they could be immediately sent back.

In return a family, which includes a small child, have become the first to arrive in UK through the new legal route.

But the prime minister is under pressure to demonstrate the scheme is working after more than 1,000 migrants arrived by small boat last Friday, after returns to France began.

open image in gallery Migrants on a small boat in the Channel ( AFP via Getty Images )

A Home Office spokesperson said the move was a “clear message to people-smuggling gangs that illegal entry into the UK will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to detain and remove those who arrive by small boat. And we will work with France to operate a legal route for an equal number of eligible migrants to come to the UK subject to security checks.”

The move comes just days after Donald Trump told the prime minister to “call out the military” to stop small boats, as the number of crossings hit a record high, and warned that illegal migration can “destroy” countries.

Labour minister Peter Kyle later said that the Royal Navy could be called upon to tackle the crossings “if needed”.

But former first sea lord Admiral Lord West said that Mr Trump’s suggestion would make “no difference at all”, because the UK cannot easily return boats to France.

open image in gallery Donald Trump told Keir Starmer to ‘call out the military’ to stop small boats during his visit to the UK last week ( 2025 Getty Images )

A pilot scheme, the one-in, one-out deal will see a small number of migrants - initially it is understood planned to be 50 per week - who have crossed the Channel in small boats sent immediately back to France.

The Home Office has refused to confirm numbers but said it expects the number to grow as the scheme progresses.

In return, Britain will take in the same number of migrants from France, selecting those with family in the UK or strong ties to the country.

Initially, the scheme will only apply to adults because children who come to the UK illegally are not detained.

The images of migrants arriving by their thousands via small boats has proved politically toxic, and the PM has said he is determined to succeed where his predecessors failed in getting the issue under control.

Many of those who arrive are then housed in hotels while their asylum claims are processed, which costs the taxpayer billions.

Ministers hope by demonstrating to those considering the dangerous crossing that they may be immediately sent back to France, fewer will be willing to risk making the perilous journey.

However, critics have attacked the agreement saying it will deal with only a small number of migrants, meaning only around one in 20 who arrive in the UK will be sent back to France.

A total of 32,188 people have arrived in Britain by small boat so far in 2025.

The pilot agreement runs initially until June next year.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...