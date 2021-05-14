Indian variant more transmissible and will become dominant strain in UK, Whitty says
Kate Devlin
Friday 14 May 2021 18:18 comments
Whitehall Editor
England’s chief medical officer has warned the Indian variant will over time come to “dominate” coronavirus cases in the UK.
Boris Johnson also warned that the strain could make it more difficult to move to the last stage of easing lockdown in June.
In response the prime minister announced plans to slash the amount of time the over-50s and the clinically vulnerable have to wait for their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, from 12 weeks to 8.
