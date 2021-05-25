People living in Indian variant hotspots should exercise their own “individual judgement” on whether they follow new guidance not to travel in and out of local areas, Downing Street has said.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman failed to explain why town halls and local health chiefs in the eight areas affected were not warned about the advice, saying only that the government had kept in contact with local authorities throughout the pandemic.

Labour said the measures amounted to “local lockdowns by stealth” and called for them to be scrapped and replaced with enhanced testing and front-loaded vaccination for the areas most affected.

And Leicester City Council effectively told residents they could ignore the new guidance. In a statement, the authority said it amounted to no more than “advice” and no evidence had been provided on why people or businesses in the city should not continue to follow the existing rules applying to the rest of England.