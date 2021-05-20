UK’s Indian Covid variant surge fuelled by test-and-trace failures, report finds

The surge in the Indian Covid-19 variant was fuelled by failures in England’s test-and-trace system, a report has found.

Eight local authorities did not have access to the full data on positive tests in their area for three weeks in April and May, it says.

The number of missing cases was highest in Blackburn with Darwen, in Lancashire –where a recent surge in infections was linked to the Indian variant.

The other areas affected by the apparent technical glitch were Blackpool, York, Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol, North Somerset, Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock, the BBC revealed.

Officials at one of the councils affected said the centralised test-and-trace system failed to notify its staff of cases, meaning their contacts could not be traced locally.

The “rapid spread of Indian variant cases... may be partially or largely attributable to risks in the international travel control system”, the report states.

But it adds: “These were exacerbated by the sporadic failure of the national test and trace system.”

Six of the local authorities affected told the BBC that they had experienced problems in tracing contacts.