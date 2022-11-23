Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Scottish parliament cannot hold a second referendum on independence without consent from Westminster, the Supreme Court has ruled in a fresh blow to Nicola Sturgeon’s hopes of holding a vote.

The UK’s highest court ruled that Holyrood cannot legislate on a vote, agreeing with the UK government that constitutional matters are reserved for the UK parliament.

The case was brought by SNP leader Ms Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, who had set out plans to hold a second ballot – dubbed indyref2 – on 19 October 2023.

But Supreme Court president Lord Reed said on Wednesday that judges unanimously agreed that the independence vote bill proposed by the SNP “does relate” to reserved matters.

“The Scottish parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence,” he stated.

Ms Sturgeon has said she is “disappointed” by the ruling – but claimed the decision “makes [the] case” for independence.

“A law that doesn’t allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership,” she tweeted.

The SNP leader, set to make a full statment at 11.30am, added: “Scottish democracy will not be denied. Today’s ruling blocks one route ... but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced.”

Despite the blow to her hopes, Ms Sturgeon is set to use the decision to try to drum up more support for independence, which lost narrowly to the “No” campaign in 2014.

The SNP leader previously warned that her party would run on the sole platform of independence at the next general election if the Supreme Court ruled against it.

Rishi Sunak has said now is not the time for “an unnecessary, divisive constitutional referendum” on Scottish independence.

The prime minister called the idea of holding indyref2 anytime soon as a “quite frankly barmy idea” during the Tory party’s August leadership contest.

The verdict means the Scottish government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, will not now be able to clear a referendum bill for passage through the Scottish parliament.

During a two-day hearing in October, Ms Bain had said resolving the legality of the proposed referendum bill was a “critically important question” which had been “festering” since the early days of devolution.

The UK government’s representative, Sir James Eadie, had argued the bill “squarely and directly” relates to a matter reserved to Westminster. He also argued that the bill was at too early a stage for the court to even issue a ruling on.

But Lord Reed said the Supreme Court had decided that “it does have the power to decide” now on the question of whether a referendum could be held without Westminster consent.

Lord Reed also said the court did not accept SNP arguments based on the “right to self-determination” in international law.

He said a Canadian case, which concerned Quebec, held that self-determination under international law only exists in situations “of former colonies, or where a people is oppressed ... or where a definable group is denied meaningful access to government”.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil said the court ruling is why he wanted the party to debate a “Plan B” at its conference. He has argued that UK and Holyrood elections could be used to force a vote on independence.

“Scotland is effectively a hostage in the union, but the way out is of course the ballot box,” said Mr MacNeil.

Alex Salmond, Ms Sturgeon’s predecessor, has also encouraged the SNP leader to use the general election as a mandate for indyref2 – saying he did not expect the Supreme Court to be “friendly”.

The Alba Party leader is expected to speak at one of 15 pro-independence rallies being held across Scotland on Wednesday in response to the Supreme Court decision.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the SNP should now “focus on the problems facing our country”. He said there is “not a majority for a referendum or independence” in Scotland, but there is a “majority for change”.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts MP said the “exposes the fundamentally undemocratic nature of Westminster rule”.

Calling for new powers, the Welsh nationalist leader added: “It is time for the UK government to guarantee the right to self-determination for all the devolved nations.”