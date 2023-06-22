Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Floundering foreign secretary James Cleverly was left red faced in a bruising BBC interview when he was put on the spot over the inflation crisis.

Challenged six times to say how Rishi Sunak planned to cut price rises, Mr Cleverly stumbled in his replies – and was at one point greeted with laughter by BBC Radio 4 interviewer Amol Rajan.

Eventually Mr Rajan ended the interview abruptly, silencing Mr Cleverly and saying: “We’re going to the weather.”

At one a point tongue-tied Mr Cleverly mistakenly talked about “low-skilled inflation” harming the economy, when he meant to say “low-skilled immigration”.

Mr Rajan became so frustrated with Mr Cleverly’s evasiveness that he sarcastically thanked him for “giving me an economics lesson”.

Interviewed on the Today programme ahead of the Bank of England’s expected interest rate rise, Mr Rajan asked him: “What is the PM’s plan to halve inflation?”

Mr Cleverly intially said it was about “influencing” events, telling the BBC host: “We doesn’t just sit passively and watch [events] happen”. He argued that helping resolve the Ukraine conflict would be “a contributory factor” in getting inflation down.

He also mentioned the “training and apprenticeship work” – saying work being done by education secretary Gillian Keegan would make a difference to boost productivity.

The BBC host fired back: “That’s not going to bring inflation down.”

Foreign secretary James Cleverly struggled to explain inflation plan (PA Wire)

Pressed again Mr Rajan what Mr Sunak would do about inflation in the short-term, Mr Cleverly said the government was “driving down the implications of food and fuel [price rises].”

The minister was told by the Today programme presenter that core inflation in the UK was worse that neighbouring countries, and was asked again what the government was doing about it.

The cabinet minister said: “One of the main vehicles for short-term addressing of inflation is interest rates.”

Reminded that Mr Sunak did not set intertest rates – and pressed again for steps taken by government – Mr Cleverly said: “Not all the levers of control are in the government’s hands.”

Mr Rajan could be heard laughing at the response.

The BBC host thanking him for the “economics lesson” on the independence of the Bank of England, before pressing him once again for the short-term measures made by Mr Sunak.

Mr Cleverly said the government had been “cautious on public-sector pay awards” to keep inflation down, adding: “We’re very conscious that increased government borrowing is one of those things that loops around and increases inflationary pressures.”

Asked whether post-Brexit immigration rules could be relaxed, Mr Cleverly dismissed the idea and said longer-term measures to boost Britain’s productivity were vital.

Mr Rajan cut off the minister and said: “Forgive me, we’ve got to go to the weather.”

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to halve inflation (via REUTERS)

Mr Sunak promise to halve inflation by the end of 2023 as one of his five big pledges to the electorate. He made the pledge in January, when the latest inflation figure was 10.7 per cent, but price rises have come down more slowly than expected since then.

The Bank of England is set to hike interest rates for the 13th time in a row today after shock inflation figures showed price rises frozen at 8.7 per cent.

An increase from 4.5 per cent to 4.75 per cent is most likely when governor Andrew Bailey announces the decision at 12 noon – but a larger hike to 5 per cent is a possibility.

Top economists – including one Jeremy Hunt’s senior advisers – have said the Bank of England has no choice but to trigger a recession in order to finally tame inflation.

Karen Ward, a member of the chancellor’s economic advisory council, said the central needed to “create a recession”, adding: “There’s no other way around it.”

But Mr Cleverly rubbished suggestions that the UK should intentionally aim to enter a recession with high interest rates to tackle persistently high inflation.

Speaking to Sky News, he said triggering a recession was not the answer. “What we need to do is we need to grow the economy,” he said. “High interest rates don’t help with that.”