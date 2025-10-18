Government spends £115,000 on ‘influencer marketing’ in less than a year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has forked out nearly £115,000 for “influencer marketing” in less than a year, despite pledges to cut wasteful spending.

The Conservatives have said the spend “makes a mockery” of Labour’s pledge after Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said the cash had supported “multiple campaigns” since the creation of a new government communications unit at the start of this year.

It comes after the prime minister hosted a reception for online content creators over the summer, and Downing Street hailed the “content creators shaping Britain”.

In response to a written question from shadow minister Mike Wood, Mr Thomas-Symonds said that the “total amount spent on digital influencer marketing by the New Media Unit since its establishment is £114,769.51.”

He went on: “This investment has supported multiple campaigns of varying scale and reach.

“Influencers have proven to be effective in reaching audiences that traditional marketing channels find hard to reach.”

The existence of the unit was first reported on in November 2024, but it is understood that it has been up and running since January 2025.

Pushed further on explicitly how much money had been spent on specific campaigns, or which influencers have received money, the Cabinet Office declined to go into further detail.

Shadow cabinet office minister Mr Wood described the money as a “bung to influencers”.

He told The Independent: "This makes a mockery of the government's pledge to take 'decisive action' to reduce wasteful spending on government communications.

“This £114,796.51 bung to influencers to promote this deeply unpopular government is another slap in the face for taxpayers just as Rachel Reeves prepares to announce more tax grabs.

“Only the Conservatives have a plan to tackle government waste by cutting the civil service headcount, ensuring taxpayers get value for money."

A Cabinet Office source told The Independent that “it is really important in a changing media landscape that the government works with creators, influencers and smaller platforms to tell our story alongside traditional media”.

Ahead of the spending review earlier this year, Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged to wield an "iron fist against waste".

The New Media Unit is part of the government Communications Service (GCS), which describes itself as “supporting ministers’ priorities, enabling effective operation of public services and improving people’s lives”.

According to a job advert posted for a position at the media unit earlier this year, the unit wants to “connect and rebuild trust with audiences in the most effective way possible”.

In July it was announced that former Sun editor David Dinsmore would be appointed the new head of the GCS.