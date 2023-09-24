Government minister says inheritance tax ‘deeply unfair’ amid reports it could be cut

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of Rishi Sunak's cabinet ministers has branded inheritance tax "deeply unfair" and "punitive" amid speculation the government is considering cutting the levy.

Downing Street has so far sought to play down reports that the Prime Minister is drawing up plans to slash the tax, which his paid on estates worth over £325,000, with higher thresholds for homes.

The Sunday Times says there are live discussions at the highest level of government about reforms – despite a warning by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week that he would have no headroom for tax cuts.

One proposals under consideration is said to be a cut in the 40 per cent rate in the tax, while setting out a pathway to abolish it completely in future years.

Asked about the reports, Cabinet minister Grant Shapps told Sky News: "I think it's a question for many people of aspiration and people know that there's something deeply unfair about being taxed all their lives and then being taxed in death as well."

The defence secretary said that his colleague, chancellor Jeremy Hunt, was in a "fiscal straitjacket" – hinting that that immediate changes in November's autumn statement were unlikely.

"You will certainly have to wait for a budget or another event for the Government to set out whatever the plans will be," Mr Shapps said.

"Generically I'm in favour of all taxes being lower, but we've got to be fiscally responsible."

The Defence Secretary said his own father died had died in September. He added: "Unfortunately, I just lost a parent and I can understand entirely why people find inheritance tax particularly punitive. However, there are lots of different tax considerations for the Chancellor."

Downing Street sources pointed to Mr Hunt's insistence this week that tax cuts are "virtually impossible" at the moment given the state of the public finances.

However, a senior government source told the Sunday Times: "No 10 political advisers have been looking at abolishing inheritance tax as something that might go in the manifesto. It's not something we can afford to do yet."

The vast majority of estates fall below the inheritance tax threshold, which goes as high as £1 million for a couple.

The latest figures, for the tax year 2020 to 2021, showed just 3.73 per cent of UK deaths resulted in an inheritance tax (IHT) charge.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly drawing up plans to cut inheritance tax (Dan Kitwood/PA) (PA Wire)

Some Conservative want to scrap the levy, including former prime minister Liz Truss.

But Labour questioned how such a move would be paid for and whether it would be fair.

Shadow Treasury chief secretary Darren Jones said: "A year ago Liz Truss trashed the economy with unfunded tax cuts.

"Now Rishi Sunak is doing what Liz Truss wants. Abolishing inheritance tax - which 96 per cent of people never pay - is an unfunded tax cut of £7.2 billion per year. The biggest threat to the economy is the Conservative Party."

He wrote to the Chancellor demanding answers on how any change might be funded.

This week chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the Tonight With Andrew Marr programme that the state of the economy “makes tax cuts virtually impossible”, adding: “It means that I will have another set of frankly very difficult decisions.

“All I would say is, if we do want those long-term debt costs to come down, then we need to really stick to this plan to get inflation down, get interest rates down. I don’t know when that’s going to happen. But I don’t think it’s going to happen before the Autumn Statement on 22 November, alas.”