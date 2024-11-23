Labour peer condemns her own party as ‘cruel’ over inheritance tax raid on farms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One of its own peers has hit out at Labour warning it is "almost becoming the cruel party" as anger over the ‘tractor tax’ mounts.

The chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing a revolt in rural England over her decision to extend inheritance tax to family farms.

Thousands of farmers brought Westminster to a standstill on Tuesday when they descended on the capital to voice their opposition to the changes.

Baroness Mallalieu, who joined farmers on the march, has now warned her government it is losing the trust of rural communities.

And, in an echo of a phrase Theresa May once infamously used to describe the Tories - "the nasty party" - Lady Mallalieu said: "We are almost becoming the cruel party."

Farmers protest in central London (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

The president of the Countryside Alliance also told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: "It has taken the Labour Party 14 years to win back the trust of the countryside after that last attack on hunting.

"Since the last election we have more than 100 MPs in rural seats, but here we are making the same mistakes again."

Labour under Sir Tony Blair brought in the fox hunting ban, which the Countryside Alliance opposed.

The changes mean that farms valued at £1 million or more would be liable for 20 per cent inheritance tax.

The Treasury claim that, with tax allowances, in reality only farms worth £3 million would be affected - just 28 per cent of family farms. But official Defra figures appear to suggest as many as 66 per cent could be hit.

Lady Mallalieu said the tax changes are "not just threatening farmers in their pockets".

"They are threatening their family and their home," she said.

She added: "On the march, I heard there have been four suicides already among farmers and, for me, the most unpleasant side - and I don’t think the Government thought about this - is that they are saying to elderly farmers, make yourself die before March 2026 to save your family from losing their home."

On Friday, Sir Keir Starmer insisted his government supported farmers but warned the money is needed to fund public services.

The prime minister told BBC Bristol: "We’re for working people who need to be better off, who’ve really struggled over recent years.

"We’re for everybody who wants to and needs to rely on the NHS, which is on its knees, and we’ve got to pick it up and we will and get those waiting lists down.

Meanwhile, shadow farming secretary Victoria Atkins said that while wealthiest landowners would avoid the tax, family farms would have the “rug ripped out from under them”.

She told GB News’ Chopper’s Political Podcast: "The wealthiest landowners will be able to find expensive lawyers to work their way around through trusts.

"What is so worrying about this is that this literally rips the rug out from under the feet of farmers, who for generations have done nothing more than do the right thing, farm their land, bring their children up to understand how to run a farm, how to work with livestock, how to run an arable farm."