Major climbdown on inheritance tax raid on farmers as Starmer caves in after months of pressure
After months of fierce protests by farmers, Labour has downscaled its plan for a so-called ‘tractor tax’
Keir Starmer has caved into months of pressure from the farming industry with Labour today backtracking on plans to introduce inheritance tax for farmers.
Announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves last year, farmers were to be charged 20 per cent on agricultural assets above £1m from April 2026, triggering a storm of fury, with fears family-run farms would be worst impacted.
But on Tuesday, following a year of protests, Labour said it was changing the plan by raising the threshold from £1 million to £2.5 million.
The government said this would allow spouses or civil partners to pass on up to £5 million in qualifying agricultural or business assets between them before paying inheritance tax, on top of existing allowances.
Environment secretary Emma Reynolds said: ”Farmers are at the heart of our food security and environmental stewardship, and I am determined to work with them to secure a profitable future for British farming.
“We have listened closely to farmers across the country and we are making changes today to protect more ordinary family farms.
“We are increasing the individual threshold from £1m to £2.5m which means couples with estates of up to £5m will now pay no inheritance tax on their estates.
“It’s only right that larger estates contribute more, while we back the farms and trading businesses that are the backbone of Britain’s rural communities.”
This is a breaking story – more follows...
