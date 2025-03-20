'What was the point?' Starmer grilled on real-life impacts of disability benefits cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK interest rates have been held at 4.5 per cent by the Bank of England (BoE) with another cut to borrowing costs unlikely, amid mounting global uncertainty.

While the interest rate is still expected to fall further over the remainder of the year, only two further cuts are now expected across 2025 amid an ongoing battle with inflation, rising costs for businesses and an uncertain wider economic outlook, partly due to Trump’s threat of tariffs.

It comes as reports suggest Rachel Reeves is set to announce the biggest spending cuts since austerity in her spring statement next week.

Certain departments could face reductions of up to seven per cent over the next four years as the chancellor looks to slash Whitehall budgets by billions of pounds more than previously thought, the Guardian reported.

Having reportedly ruled out tax rises, Ms Reeves is set to tell MPs her plans next Wednesday, with experts warning fresh cuts would hit vital public services, a week after her party slashed the welfare bill by around £5 billion.

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch has warned that the upcoming local elections will be “extremely difficult” as she set a pessimistic tone during her party’s campaign launch.

The Conservative leader warned that they would lost “every single” council it won in 2021 if the general election results were mapped onto the coming local poll.