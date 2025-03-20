UK politics live: Bank of England holds interest rates after Trump tariffs spark global uncertainty
It comes amid an ongoing battle with inflation and uncertainty partly caused by the threat of tariffs by Donald Trump
UK interest rates have been held at 4.5 per cent by the Bank of England (BoE) with another cut to borrowing costs unlikely, amid mounting global uncertainty.
While the interest rate is still expected to fall further over the remainder of the year, only two further cuts are now expected across 2025 amid an ongoing battle with inflation, rising costs for businesses and an uncertain wider economic outlook, partly due to Trump’s threat of tariffs.
It comes as reports suggest Rachel Reeves is set to announce the biggest spending cuts since austerity in her spring statement next week.
Certain departments could face reductions of up to seven per cent over the next four years as the chancellor looks to slash Whitehall budgets by billions of pounds more than previously thought, the Guardian reported.
Having reportedly ruled out tax rises, Ms Reeves is set to tell MPs her plans next Wednesday, with experts warning fresh cuts would hit vital public services, a week after her party slashed the welfare bill by around £5 billion.
Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch has warned that the upcoming local elections will be “extremely difficult” as she set a pessimistic tone during her party’s campaign launch.
The Conservative leader warned that they would lost “every single” council it won in 2021 if the general election results were mapped onto the coming local poll.
Interest rates decision will be 'palpable letdown' to households seeking mortgage relief
Responding to today’s interest rate decision by the Bank of England, Suren Thiru, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales Economics Director, said: “The decision to keep interest rates on hold will be a palpable letdown to those households looking for relief from high mortgage bills and businesses preparing for April’s major jump in business costs, including the national insurance hike.
“While the vote to ‘hold’ was emphatic, there was enough in the meeting minutes to suggest that rate setters remain concerned over the health of the economy, keeping the door wide open for a May interest rate cut.
“With inflation set to rise further and international headwinds growing, the path to materially lower interest rates remains filled with uncertainty. As such, rate setters will probably continue to maintain their slow and steady approach to loosening policy.”
Reeves must 'take responsible steps' to ensure interest rates cut
The Chancellor must use the coming spring statement to “take responsible steps” that will pave the way for an interest rates cut, the Tories said.
Mel Stride, the shadow chancellor, said: “Interest rates staying higher for longer will mean higher mortgages for millions of people across the country.
“Because of Rachel Reeves’ Budget, inflation is above the Bank of England’s target, making it harder to bring interest rates down.
“Next week, during her emergency budget, the Chancellor must take responsible steps on spending, borrowing and debt to allow the Bank of England to cut interest rates.”
Rachel Reeves says she is 'fighting every day' to put money in pockets of working people
In response to the Bank of England holding interest rates, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: “We’ve had three rate cuts since the summer, but there’s still work to do to ease the cost of living.
“That’s why I’m fighting every day to put more money in the pockets of working people to deliver our plan for change, and why we protected workers’ payslips with no rise in national insurance, income tax or VAT, boosted the national living wage and froze fuel duty.
“In a changing world, I’m determined to go further and faster to kickstart growth, and bring in a new era of stability, security and renewal that protects working people and keeps our country safe.”
What the latest interest rates mean for your mortgage, savings and bills
What the latest interest rates mean for your mortgage, savings and bills
What is the impact of inflation?
When the BoE made the Bank Rate cut last month, inflation had been on the decline. However, a mid-February report showed Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3 per cent in January, from 2.5 per cent in December.
With inflation therefore rising again - and, importantly, rising by more than expected - interest rates were always unlikely to be cut this time around.
Lower interest rates can be used to encourage businesses to resume investing as the cost of borrowing is lower, which can give the wider economy a boost.
However, it can also lead to rising prices as investment in more jobs or salaries mean people have, and spend, more money; therefore the reverse is also seen as true in that if demand is lower, it can help reduce these potential price rises - or in other words, it can help stem inflation.
The BoE have stated they’ll take a cautious approach to reducing the interest rate so as not to see a sharp spike in inflation, as was seen a couple of years ago.
Bank of England governor says UK is facing 'a lot of economic uncertainty'
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, said: “There’s a lot of economic uncertainty at the moment.
“We still think that interest rates are on a gradually declining path, but we’ve held them at 4.5% today.
“We’ll be looking very closely at how the global and domestic economies are evolving at each of our six-weekly rate-setting meetings.
“Whatever happens, it’s our job to make sure that inflation stays low and stable.”
Eight members of bank's Monetary Policy Committee vote to maintain base rate
The Bank of England has held interest rates after eight members of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to maintain the base rate at 4.5 per cent.
One member of the committee, Swati Dhingra, voted for a sharper reduction to 4.25 per cent.
Full story: Bank of England holds interest rates amid concerns over inflation and Trump tariffs
Interest rates have been held at 4.5 per cent by the Bank of England (BoE) amid mounting global uncertainty and growing trade tensions sparked by Donald Trump.
That was the level reached in February when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made its first cut since November last year, in so doing bringing the rate down to its lowest level since mid-2023.
While the interest rate is still expected to fall further over the remainder of the year, only two further cuts are now expected across 2025 amid an ongoing battle with inflation, rising costs for businesses and an uncertain wider economic outlook.
A significant portion of that uncertainty is due to Donald Trump’s trade tariffs being placed – and altered or withdrawn at short notice – which has created unrest in industries and could see the cost of selling their goods to the United States rise significantly. While the UK has yet to implement any retaliatory tariffs, an escalating trade war could significantly hit economic growth as well as consumers’ spending power.
Read the full story:
Bank of England deliver interest rates verdict amid inflation and Trump tariffs
Breaking: Interest rates held at 4.5%
The Bank of England has held interest rates at 4.5 per cent, as expected.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates and analysis.
Lib Dems say voters 'haven't forgiven the Conservatives' for damage caused
The Liberal Democrats described the Tory local election launch as a “desperate attempt to shore up the crumbling Conservative vote”.
Responding to the launch event, Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “The first brick in the blue wall came tumbling down in Buckinghamshire in the Chesham and Amersham by-election. Now Kemi Badenoch is back there in a desperate attempt to shore up the crumbling Conservative vote as people in the home counties turn to the Liberal Democrats.
“Whilst Kemi’s Conservatives compete with Reform in their policy agenda, the Liberal Democrats are focused on delivering for residents on issues including the cost of living, sewage in our rivers and the emergency in our NHS and care. Voters in Buckinghamshire and across the country haven’t forgiven the Conservatives for all the damage they’ve done. Badenoch will hear the very same if she knocks on doors today.
“Voters have a clear choice in May, and across the country, including in Buckinghamshire, they are turning to the Liberal Democrats as community champions who will stand up for them.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments