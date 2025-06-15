Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has insisted Britain is not at war despite sending more RAF jets to the Middle East amid devastating strikes between Iran and Israel.

The chancellor said the UK could play a military role defending Israel from ongoing Iranian attacks, but said moves so far “do not mean we are at war”.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: “We have, in the past, supported Israel when there have been missiles coming in. I'm not going to comment on what might happen in the future, but so far, we haven't been involved, and we're sending in assets to both protect ourselves and also potentially to support our allies.”

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves said Britain is not at war ( PA Wire )

Ms Reeves also warned that the conflict has pushed up oil prices by 10 per cent and could threaten to block key trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, hitting the finances of families in the UK. And she said Foreign Office advice, which currently advises against all but essential travel to Israel, is likely to change in the coming days - with reports suggesting it will advise against all travel to the country.

She said: “It's very early days, and things are moving quickly, but when we urge for de-escalation in the region, that is in part because of the lives at risk… but also because what happens in the Middle East affects us here at home.”

Iran and Israel continued trading heavy missile strikes overnight on Saturday, with at least seven dead in Israel and an unknown number of casualties in Iran.

Israel targeted Iran’s Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran, while dramatic footage showed a huge blaze raging at the Shahran oil depot near Iran’s capital, after it was targeted in an Israeli attack.

Air sirens were heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as casualties were reported from strikes on buildings in northern Israel and Bar Yam, a city just south of Tel Aviv.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer confirmed Britain has sent RAF jets to the region ( PA Wire )

The outburst of conflict was sparked when Israel launched a series of attacks on the heart of Tehran’s nuclear programme and armed forces.

After Iran hit back, Sir Kir on Saturday said: “I’m not going to get into the precise details, but we are moving assets, we’ve already been moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support across the region.”

“Our constant message is de-escalate, and therefore everything we’re doing, all discussions we’re having, are to do with de-escalation,” he added.

open image in gallery Donald Trump warned of retaliation if Iran strikes US military bases ( Reuters )

Lord Hammond has said Israel “effectively put paid at least for now, to any prospect of a deal to halt Iran's nuclear weapons program” with its strikes on the country.

The former foreign secretary told Sky News: “I think they can, damage, slow down, maybe temporarily halt the program by destroying overground infrastructure, but I mean, the Iranians have been planning for this attack for many, many years.

“It would be naive to think that they won't have prepared contingency plans for either continuing to operate or risk resurrecting in a reasonable period of time those underground facilities.”

Donald Trump has vowed to respond “at levels never seen before” if Tehran follows through on a threat to strike US bases.

Posting on Truth Social, the US president said his forces had “nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight" but warned: “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”

It comes after Iran warned on Saturday that it would target US, UK or French bases in the region if they shot down missiles heading for Israel.