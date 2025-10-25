Early tallies suggest Catherine Connolly is leading candidate in Ireland's presidential election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Counting was underway Saturday for votes in Ireland's presidential election, with early tallies suggesting a significant lead for left-wing independent Catherine Connolly.

Voters were choosing between Connolly and center-right Heather Humphreys as their new president, a largely ceremonial role in the European Union member country.

The two women were the only contenders after Jim Gavin, the candidate for Prime Minister Micheál Martin’sFianna Fail party, quit the race three weeks before the election over a long-ago financial dispute.

Martin, who heads Ireland's government, had personally backed Gavin as a presidential candidate. Though Gavin had stopped campaigning, his name remains on the ballot paper because of his late withdrawal from the race.

While Irish presidents represent the country on the world stage, host visiting heads of state and play an important constitutional role, they do not have the power to shape laws or policies.

Connolly, the frontrunner, has garnered the backing of a range of left-leaning parties, including Sinn Féin, the Labour Party and the Social Democrats.

The 68-year-old former barrister, an independent lawmaker since 2016, has been outspoken in criticizing Israel over the war in Gaza.

Polls have suggested strong voter support for her over rival Humphreys, 64, from the center-right party Fine Gael.

The former cabinet minister has stressed that she is a center-ground, pro-business, pro-EU candidate who will strive for unity.

Others — including musician Bob Geldof and the former mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor — had indicated they wished to run for president but failed to receive enough backing for a nomination.

The winner will succeed Michael D. Higgins, who has been president since 2011, having served the maximum two seven-year terms. Connolly or Humphreys will be Ireland’s 10th president and the third woman to hold the post.

Voting slips were being counted by hand. The final result will be declared later Saturday once all 43 electoral constituencies across the country have completed counting.