UK to suspend 30 export licences for arms to Israel, Lammy announces

Foreign secretary David Lammy has announced that the UK government is to suspend 30 of the 350 arms export licences to Israel.

Mr Lammy made the announcement as he updated MPs in the Commons on the first day after recess.

The decision has been made after the new Labour government said it found a “clear risk” that UK arms could be used in serious violation of humanitarian law relating to the treatment of Palestinian detainees and the supply of aid to Gaza.

Mr Lammy insisted: “Throughout my life I have been a friend of Israel.”

Foreign secretary David Lammy has suspended 30 export licences for arms to Israel

He also said that Israel had a right to defend itself but he said that he was not satisfied with answers after he had raised concerns with the Israeli government.

The move comes after Rishi Sunak’s Tory government refused to suspend arms sales to Israel after questions over its response to Hamas’s terrorist attack. However, speaking for the Tories today, shadow foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell did not oppose the decision.

The first MP to oppose the move was the DUP’s Sammy Wilson who said: “The only people who will welcome this decision today are the terrorists in Hamas who murdered six hostages over the weekend.”

But Mr Lammy’s decision also follows Jeremy Corbyn creating the new “independent group” of five MPs who were elected at the expense of Labour on a pro-Gaza ticket in what was seen to be a direct threat to Keir Starmer’s government.

But the foreign secretary insisted that the decision was based on growing concerns over Israel’s actions since he took office at the general election in July.

Mr Lammy said the criteria states the Government will not issue export licences if there is a “clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law”.

He told the House of Commons: “It is with regret that I inform the House today that the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

“I have informed the Business and Trade Secretary and he is therefore today announcing the suspension of around 30 from a total of approximately 350 to Israel, as required under the Export Control Act.”

He told the Commons: “Israel’s actions in Gaza continue to lead to immense loss of civilian life, widespread destruction to civilian infrastructure, and immense suffering.

“In many cases, it’s not impossible to reach determinative conclusion on allegations regarding Israel’s conduct of facilities, in part because there is insufficient information, either from Israel or other reliable sources to verify such claims.

“Nevertheless, it is the assessment of His Majesty’s Government that Israel could recently do more to ensure life-saving food and medical supplies reach civilians in Gaza, in light of the appalling humanitarian situation.

“And this Government is also deeply concerned by credible claims of mistreatment of detainees, which the International Committee of the Red Cross cannot investigate after being denied access to places of detention.

“Both my predecessor and all our major allies have repeatedly and forcefully raised these concerns with the Israeli government. Regrettably, they have not been addressed satisfactorily.”