New foreign secretary Lord Cameron has added to mounting international pressure on Israel as he called for a "sustainable ceasefire" in the conflict in Gaza.

In a joint intervention with Germany, the former prime minister signalled a significant shift in the government’s tone warning "too many civilians have been killed".

He also told the Israeli government it would not win its war on Hamas, which killed 1200 people in a series of terror attacks on October 7, if "its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful co-existence with Palestinians”.

The warning comes just a day after Israeli troops killed three Israeli hostages being held by Hamas as they carried a white flag.

It also follows the White House which has expressed concern about the failure of Benjamin Netanyahu's government to reduce devastating civilian casualties.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Lord Cameron said: "Our goal cannot simply be an end to fighting today. It must be peace lasting for days, years, generations. We therefore support a ceasefire, but only if it is sustainable."

Both Lord Cameron and his German counterpart foreign affairs minister Annalena Baerbock stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

There are fears that isolating Israel on the world stage could harden opinions within its leadership and prolong the conflict.

"We know many in the region and beyond have been calling for an immediate ceasefire," the article said. "We recognise what motivates these heartfelt calls.

"It is an understandable reaction to such intense suffering, and we share the view that this conflict cannot drag on and on. That is why we supported the recent humanitarian pauses."

Lord Cameron returned to frontline politics last month (Dan Kitwood/PA) (PA Wire)

The conflict has so far left thousands dead and driven 85% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million from their homes.

In a warning to Israel, the two foreign ministers said: "Israel has the right to defend itself but, in doing so, it must abide by international humanitarian law.

"Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful co-existence with Palestinians. They have a right to eliminate the threat posed by Hamas.

"But too many civilians have been killed. The Israeli government should do more to discriminate sufficiently between terrorists and civilians, ensuring its campaign targets Hamas leaders and operatives."

Mr Netanyahu is facing growing anger inside Israel over his government’s stance, especially from the families of hostages.

In a nationwide address on Saturday, the Israeli prime minister said the killings "broke my heart, broke the entire nation's heart," but he indicated no change in the country's military campaign.

"We are as committed as ever to continue until the end, until we dismantle Hamas, until we return all our hostages," he said.