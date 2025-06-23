First evacuation flight takes off as 1,000 Britons seek escape from Israel war zone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mass evacuation has begun of British nationals from Israel and other Middle East war target zones, with the first flight leaving Tel Aviv on Monday afternoon.

With more than 1,000 UK citizens trying to leave Israel amid tit-for tat missile attacks with Iran – forcing the closure of civilian airspace – David Lammy confirmed that the government is scrambling military flights.

“This is an ongoing and fast-moving situation,” the foreign secretary told the House of Commons.

He said the government will keep advice “under close review and there may need to be further updates over the course of the next few days”.

open image in gallery David Lammy updated the Commons on the situation in the Middle East on Monday ( House of Commons )

As the crisis deepened, with reports of Iranian retaliation for Donald Trump’s attack on its nuclear facilities, an RAF aircraft carrying 63 British citizens took off for Cyprus.

Advice is also being provided to British nationals in Qatar as the fallout of the conflict continues to spread.

Among those caught in Israel is a UK citizen injured in the attacks by Iran, Mr Lammy told MPs as he reiterated UK support in principle for US efforts to stop Tehran’s fundamentalist regime obtaining a nuclear weapon.

But with a new YouGov poll revealing that almost half of Brits (48 per cent) do not agree with Trump’s B-2 stealth bomber raids compared to 22 per cent support, Mr Lammy also repeatedly refused to answer if he believed the US was acting within international law.

“This is a perilous moment in the Middle East, waves of strikes between Israel and Iran have now lasted for 10 days, continuing overnight,” he said.

open image in gallery Trump ordered attacks on Iran over the weekend ( AP )

“I know the whole House will have in their thoughts the many civilians impacted by the fighting. I can confirm today, this includes one British national, injured in Israel. We’ve reached out to offer consular support.”

It is understood that around 4,000 British nationals have registered their presence in Israel with the Foreign Office, while around 1,000 have requested a seat on a flight.

Further evacuation flights will be provided by the foreign office based on “demand and the latest security situation”, Mr Lammy said on Monday.

“Today’s flight will bring British nationals and their dependents safely back to the UK. While the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, we are working around the clock to secure more flights and bring more people home”, he added.

The government used an RAF A-400M aircraft for the flight from Tel Aviv to Cyprus – with passengers due to transfer on to a civilian charter aircraft for the onward journey to the UK this afternoon.

The FCDO last week said those with “greatest need” would be prioritised for flights, and British nationals plus their non-British immediate family members travelling with them are eligible.

All passengers must hold a valid travel document, and those non-British immediate family members will require valid visas/permission to enter or remain that was granted for more than six months, the FCDO said.

Ministers have warned British nationals not to make their way to the airport unless they are contacted, adding that the situation “remains volatile”.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Lammy also confirmed that the British embassy in Tehran is now operating remotely after staff were evacuated from the centre on Friday.

“Our ability to support British nationals still in Iran is extremely limited. The House will know the Foreign Office has advised against travel to Iran since 2019. Those seeking to cross through its land crossings can contact the FCDO for assistance”, he said.

While the Tories took a position supporting UK policy on the crisis, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel pushed him on his refusal to confirm the legality of the US actions.

Dame Priti told the Commons: "The government has not taken a clear position on the actions that the US and Israel have taken, but we have seen reports of the apparent legal advice from the attorney general (Lord Hermer) cautioning against UK involvement, and while I appreciate that the Foreign Secretary cannot comment on any legal advice, does the Government have a position on the lawfulness of these strikes?

"And does he welcome the ends as well as the means to achieve this? Does he share my cynicism about Iran's attempt to cloak itself in the UN Charter - that's the same UN Charter it has undermined with its brutality for decades?"

However, the Lib Dems have condemned the Trump administration’s actions.

Foreign affairs spokesman Calum Miller said that the actions of the US and Israel have “increased uncertainty and the risk of a full scale regional war.”

He accused the United States of having “eroded the rules based international order” and undermining the “prospect of containing Iran.”

Mr Miller took aim at the Tories and Reform UK for having “breathlessly echoed president Trump’s line that these strikes have been an unrivalled success”, citing reports that Iran plans to “work at pace to develop weapons with what remains of their enriched uranium supplies”.