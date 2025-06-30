Rights group loses legal bid to stop government exporting jet parts to Israel
Justices say the wider issue is one for Parliament and not for the courts
A High Court challenge brought by a Palestinian human rights organisation against the UK government's decision to continue exporting fighter jet components to Israel has been unsuccessful.
Al-Haq had taken legal action against the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) over its continued licensing of components for F-35 fighter jets.
During a hearing in May, the organisation argued that the decision was unlawful and "gives rise to a significant risk of facilitating crime" amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The ruling comes despite the government's move in September last year to suspend export licences for weapons and military equipment, following a review of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law in the conflict.
However, an exemption was made for certain licences related to parts for F-35s, which are designated as part of an international defence programme.
The DBT defended the challenge, with its barristers telling a four-day hearing in London that the carve-out is “consistent with the rules of international law”.
In a 72-page ruling on Monday Lord Justice Males and Mrs Justice Steyn laid out their decision.
They said the case was about a “much more focused issue” than the carve-out itself.
The judges continued: “That issue is whether it is open to the court to rule that the UK must withdraw from a specific multilateral defence collaboration which is reasonably regarded by the responsible ministers as vital to the defence of the UK and to international peace and security, because of the prospect that some UK manufactured components will or may ultimately be supplied to Israel, and may be used in the commission of a serious violation of international humanitarian law in the conflict in Gaza.
“Under our constitution that acutely sensitive and political issue is a matter for the executive which is democratically accountable to Parliament and ultimately to the electorate, not for the courts.”