Watch live as Foreign Office ministers are questioned in the House of Commons on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It comes after at least 11 teenagers and young adults were killed after a rocket exploded on a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to figures from emergency services.

Israel blamed the attack on Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia based in southern Lebanon, but the group has denied responsibility.

Hezbollah, allied with Hamas, another Iran-backed militia in control of the Gaza Strip, has been fighting Israel in solidarity with the Gaza-based group since they killed around 1,200 Israeli citizens on 7 October and took 251 more as hostages.

Around half of those hostages still remain in Gaza.

Questions put to lawmakers in Britain today are expected to focus on whether ministers will facilitate the immediate recognition of the state of Palestine, what is being done to help secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and what steps the government is taking to help improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.