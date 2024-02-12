David Cameron urges Israel to ‘think seriously’ before taking further action in Rafah

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israel should “stop and think seriously” before taking further action in Rafah in the south of Gaza, the foreign secretary has said.

The town was targeted by airstrikes overnight, with the Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu signalling his intention to carry out a ground offensive in the area.

Lord David Cameron warned that many of the people in Rafah had already fled from other areas and said it is “impossible to see how you can fight a war amongst these people, there is nowhere for them to go”.

The prime minister’s official spokesman has also said they were “deeply concerned” about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah.

“Over half of Gaza’s population are sheltering there and that crossing is vital to ensuring aid can reach the people who desperately need it,” they said.

“The priority in Gaza must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out, such that we can then make progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire.”

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron urged the Israeli government to ‘stop and think seriously’ before invading Rafah (PA Wire)

Rafah is a town on the border with Egypt, and is one of the few regions not yet targeted by an Israeli ground offensive and is providing refuge to more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population who have fled fighting elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the UK government has now sanctioned four Israeli settlers accused of committing human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Announcing the sactions, the foreign office said Israel’s “failure to act” had led to “an environment of near total impunity for settler extremists”.

Speaking to reporters in Scotland, Lord Cameron said: “We are very concerned about what is happening in Rafah because, let’s be clear, the people there, many of whom have moved four, five, six times before getting there.

“It really, we think, is impossible to see how you can fight a war amongst these people, there is nowhere for them to go. They can’t go south into Egypt, they can’t go north and back to their homes because many have been destroyed.

“So we are very concerned about the situation and we want Israel to stop and think seriously before it takes any further action.

He added: “But above all, what we want is an immediate pause in the fighting. We want that pause to lead to a ceasefire, a sustainable ceasefire without a return to further fighting. That is what should happen now.

“We need to get those hostages out, including the British nationals. We need to get the aid in. The best way to do that is to stop the fighting now and turn that into a permanent, sustainable ceasefire.”

Western leaders have warned Benjamin Netanyahu against a ground offensive in Rafah, (AP)

The prime minister’s official spokesman added: “We are obviously deeply concerned about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah.

The Israeli prime minister has said sending troops into Rafah is necessary to eliminate Hamas and has asked the military to assist with the evacuations of hundreds of thousands of people.

The White House has said president Joe Biden told the Israeli prime minister there should be no military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town without a “credible” plan to protect civilians.

Two Israeli hostages were rescued from Rafah overnight following a raid on a heavily guarded apartment in the town, killing at least 67 people, according to a spokesman for the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Rafah is on the border of Egypt and is one of the few regions not yet targeted by Israeli forces (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Downing Street declined to say whether Mr Netanyahu’s claim that “total victory” over Hamas is months is realistic.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “That’s the prime minister of Israel’s language. From the PM’s perspective, what we want to see is a pause in this fighting so we can get aid in and hostages out, and obviously what we all want to see is a sustainable ceasefire.”

They added: “clearly, in order to reach that, as we’ve said before, we need to see measures taken including Hamas no longer in charge of Gaza and an arrangement that ensures the sustainable security of Israel, as well as aid in to support the people living in Gaza.”