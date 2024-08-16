Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch as foreign secretary David Lammy and his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne deliver a joint statement during a visit to Jerusalem on Friday 16 August.

The pair are visiting Israel to advocate for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

In the first joint UK-France visit to the region in over 10 years, Mr Lammy and the French foreign minister will also visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).

They said they will use the visit to stress “there is no time for delays or excuses from all parties on a ceasefire deal”.

Mr Lammy and Mr Sejourne will meet Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz and the minister of strategic affairs of Israel, Ron Dermer.

This week, officials from the US, Qatar and Egypt are to meet an Israeli delegation in Qatar.

Hamas has not yet said whether it will be participating after accusing Israel of adding new demands to a previous proposal that had US and international support.

Mediating parties have been attempting to secure an agreement for a three-phase plan in which Hamas would release a number of hostages captured in the October 7 attack in exchange for a lasting ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.