UK politics - live: Reeves says pensioners can afford winter fuel payment cuts as MPs call for Israel arms ban
Rachel Reeves appearance in the House of Commons to defend the winter fuel payments cut comes amid a deepening row over the UK’s decision to suspend the export of some arms to Israel
Rachel Reeves has said that pensioners should be able to afford the government’s decision to slash winter fuel payments because of increases to the state pension and energy bills being lower than previous years.
Tory MP Wendy Morton questioned Ms Reeves decision to implement the controversial policy that will impact 10 million pensioners who have “worked hard all their lives”.
Ms Reeves replied: “The increases in the basic state pension mean that constituents of hers are £900 better off than they were a year ago and of course energy bills are lower this year than they were last year.
The chancellor’s appearance in the House of Commons comes amid a deepening row over the UK’s decision to suspend the export of some arms to Israel.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted furiously to the UK’s decision, describing it as “shameful” and “misguided”.
However, a number of left-wing MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, have urged for a full arms embargo to be implemented on Israel.
Mr Corbyn shared a letter signed by the five MPs who are part of the newly formed Independent Alliance group calling for an “immediate and total arms embargo to Israel”.
Britain’s top civil servant has rebuked the Conservatives for suggesting Labour exaggerated the scale of the black hole in the public finances when Sir Keir Starmer took office.
Cabinet secretary Simon Case said Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt’s failure to hold a spending review in its last year in office added to the uncertainty facing the Treasury.
It came after Mr Hunt, who served as chancellor until the general election, wrote to Mr Case in July to criticise what he described as “deeply troubling” statements by Rachel Reeves about the state of the public purse.
Archie Mitchell reports
Tom Tugendhat doubled down on his bid to reinvent himself as a candidate of the Tory right as he waded into the growing debate within the party over ditching the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR).
Just 24 hours after the contest’s frontrunner Kemi Badenoch had dismissed leaving the ECHR as an attempt to seek “easy answers”, the former security minister told his supporters that he was willing to ditch it.
When the race to replace Rishi Sunak began after the election disaster for the Tories, Mr Tugendhat had been seen as the candidate for the party’s One Nation group on the left who would try to win back power from the centre ground of British politics.
Our political editor David Maddox has the latest
For Johnson to claim that David Lammy and Keir Starmer want Hamas to ‘win’ is absurd, disgraceful and unworthy, writes Sean O’Grady
Rachel Reeves has said that pensioners should be able to afford the government’s decision to slash winter fuel payments because of increases to the state pension and energy bills being lower than previous years.
Wendy Morton, the Tory former Cabinet minister, questioned Ms Reeves decision to implement the controversial policy that will impact 10 million pensioners who have “worked hard all their lives”.
Ms Reeves replied: “The increases in the basic state pension mean that constituents of hers are £900 better off than they were a year ago and of course energy bills are lower this year than they were last year.
Ms Reeves appearance in the House of Commons comes amid a deepening row over the UK’s decision to suspend the export of some arms to Israel.
At least 12 people have died and others are feared missing after a boat carrying more than 60 migrants sank off the French coast, officials have said.
A major air and sea operation was launched on Tuesday after the boat got into difficulty off Gris-Nez point, close to Calais, plunging all those onboard into the water in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
“Unfortunately, the bottom of the boat ripped open,” said Olivier Barbarin, mayor of Le Portel near the fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, where a first-aid post was set up to treat victims.
Both Mr Barbarin and Etienne Baggio, a spokesperson for the French maritime prefecture which oversees that stretch of sea, said rescuers recovered 61 people from the water.
Andy Gregory reports
A former frontbencher has hit out at the government’s plans to strip the winter fuel payment from millions of pensioners as Keir Starmer faces a growing Labour backlash over the issue.
Melanie Onn has called on ministers to consider changes to the policy to ensure older people are “not left in the cold this winter”.
Her warning comes as pressure mounts on the prime minister over the decision to remove the allowance from 10 million people, after the regulator Ofgem announced household energy bills will rise by £150 in October.
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports
Watch: Tories turned into 'grumpy party', James Cleverly says in leadership bid
A criminal social media post shared by the wife of a Conservative Party councillor “did not violate X rules”, users who reported it claimed they were told.
Lucy Connolly, 41, could be facing a “substantial” prison sentence for the post, in which she called for hotels housing migrants to be set alight and for “mass deportation now”.
The childminder pleaded guilty to publishing threatening or abusive material intending to stir up racial hatred at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.
Athena Stavrou reports
Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirms government capping corporation tax at 25 per cent
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed the government will be capping corporation tax at 25 per cent , as part of a “tax roadmap for business” which will be set out at the Budget.
During Treasury questions, Ms Reeves told the Commons: “Investment is at the heart of this Government’s growth mission, alongside stability and reform, with robust fiscal rules and respect for economic institutions, the Government is building the confidence needed to deliver private sector investment.
“It is vital also that the tax system supports growth, and that’s why today I can confirm that at the Budget the Government will be outlining a tax roadmap for business, to offer the certainty that encourages investment and gives business the confidence to grow, including our commitment to cap corporation tax at 25% for the duration of this Parliament, and to retain full expensing.”
Jordan praises UK’s decision to suspend some Israel arms exports
Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, has praised the UK’s decision to suspend the export of some arms to Israel and called on other countries to impose a complete arms embargo on the country.
Posting on X, he said: “The Uk did right to suspend some arms exports licenses to Israel. We urge an expansion of this suspension and call on all countries to impose a complete arms embargo on Israel. Unless consequences are real, Netanyahu will not end his aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, and will not stop violating international law and threatening the security of the whole region.”
