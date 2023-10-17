Watch: Committee questions Foreign Office minister on Israel evacuations

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as the foreign affairs committee questions Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad on Tuesday 17 Setember.

Discussions are likely to include the government’s efforts to evacuate citizens from Israel, in a week that Rishi Sunak has faced renewed pressure to add Iran’s revolutionary guard to the list of banned terrorist organisations.

As conflict in the Middle East continues, Dr Liam Fox, Conservative former defence secretary, warned that while Hamas had its “fingers on the trigger” of the violence in Israel and Palestine, the “strings being pulled” are from Tehran.

He was joined by a host of influential Tories, including Alicia Kearns, Conservative chairwoman of the foreign affairs committee, in calling for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a special Iranian military force, to be proscribed as a terrorist group.

Ms Kearns said the attack on Israel “constituted crimes against humanity”, but stressed that how Israel defeats Hamas “will shape the region’s future”.