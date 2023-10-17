Jump to content

Watch: Committee questions Foreign Office minister on Israel evacuations

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 17 October 2023 14:02
Watch as the foreign affairs committee questions Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad on Tuesday 17 Setember.

Discussions are likely to include the government’s efforts to evacuate citizens from Israel, in a week that Rishi Sunak has faced renewed pressure to add Iran’s revolutionary guard to the list of banned terrorist organisations.

As conflict in the Middle East continues, Dr Liam Fox, Conservative former defence secretary, warned that while Hamas had its “fingers on the trigger” of the violence in Israel and Palestine, the “strings being pulled” are from Tehran.

He was joined by a host of influential Tories, including Alicia Kearns, Conservative chairwoman of the foreign affairs committee, in calling for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a special Iranian military force, to be proscribed as a terrorist group.

Ms Kearns said the attack on Israel “constituted crimes against humanity”, but stressed that how Israel defeats Hamas “will shape the region’s future”.

