Families bemused as Jacob Rees-Mogg walks in on children’s church ceremony

Candidates can turn up just about anywhere on the campaign trail, but several families were shocked when Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg walked into their children’s first holy communion.

Sir Jacob had permission to appear with his family and a film crew for a mass at St Joseph and St Teresa Church in Somerset earlier this month, but while a sign had been put up, the families of some dozen children said they did not know he would be in attendance.

Parents, including Gideon Davey, whose 10-year-old daughter Ottilie received her first holy communion, initially believed the film crew was there on behalf of the church.

“This spiritual and deeply personal occasion will forever be stained by a selfish and self-promoting stunt,” he said.

The reason for the film crew accompanying the Conservative candidate for North East Somerset and Hanham has been kept under wraps.

Earlier this month it emerged Mr Rees-Mogg was in talks with Discovery+ over a fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Gideon Davey with his daughter after she received her First Holy Communion during a church service attended by Jacob Rees-Mogg and his film crew ( Gideon Davey )

He was also joined by the team while canvassing in Longwell Green, on the edge of Bristol, for general election on 4 July. Pollsters are projecting he will lose his seat in a predicted Tory wipeout.

The Independent contacted the Clifton diocese, which confirmed permission had been sought and granted by the parish priest.

Spokesperson Phil Gibbons said: “All GDPR requirements were adhered to and no parishioners were filmed in the church. I have written confirmation from the producer that the only people to be featured are the Rees-Moggs.”

But the assurances have not eased the concerns of Mr Davey, who said the service followed weeks of preparation for his daughter. The day was even more poignant for his family, with his brother stepping in as godparent for his own wife, who had recently died.

The politician’s appearing was described as ‘a selfish and self-promoting stunt’ by the furious parent ( Gideon Davey )

“You can imagine how upsetting this intrusion was for him,” Mr Davey said. He said he first became aware of the film crew at the beginning of the service when family and friends spotted the cameras at the back of the church.

The filming, said Mr Davey, then focused on Mr Rees-Mogg walking down the centre of the church to receive communion.

Only at the end of the service, when the politician was interviewed on camera outside, did Mr Davey realise the film crew was at the location for him.

The film crew was with the Tory politician as he canvassed in Longwell Green last week ( The Independent )

Mr Davey, who lives in the Somerset village of Pilton, said: “Permission or no permission, what happened wasn’t right.

“It’s important for people to know how low influential and powerful elected members of parliament can behave and totally disregard the privacy of the public’s right to worship.

“This was a special day for so many families who didn’t expect, or want, the service to be hijacked in such a way.”

Mr Rees-Mogg, who lives in Gournay Court in West Harptree, has been the MP for North East Somerset since 2010. That constituency has now been abolished and he is contesting the newly created North East Somerset and Hanham.

The Independent contacted Mr Rees-Mogg, who said the matter was being dealt with by the television production company, Optomen. The company’s spokesperson said it did not wish to comment.

Also standing for the seat at the general election are Dan Norris (Labour), Dine Romero (Liberal Democrat), Paul MacDonnell (Reform UK), Edmund Cannon (Green Party), Nicholas Hales, (independent) and Barmy Brunch (Monster Raving Loony Party).