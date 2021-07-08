Bizarre moment Jacob Rees-Mogg reads John Barnes football rap in Commons

Jacob Rees-Mogg surprised MPs as he recited the John Barnes rap from “World In Motion” in a moment that has been described as “toe-curling” and “horrific”.

The Tory minister quoted New Order’s Italia 90 anthem while in the House of Commons on Thursday, before heaping praise on the England team manager Gareth Southgate.

The bizarre moment unfolded after Labour shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said Boris Johnson should spend some time “studying at the Gareth Southgate school of leadership”.

Speaking in the Commons after the semi-final win against Denmark, Ms Debbonaire said: “In contrast to the prime minister, Gareth Southgate and the England team value hard work, discipline, and preparation.

“The British people seem to appreciate those qualities, so for the sake of our country ... I hope the prime minister can spend some time over the next few days studying at the Gareth Southgate school of leadership.”

The Labour frontbencher added: “The British people will be asking themselves who they want to lead them – do they want someone who works hard and has a relentless focus on embodying British values, or do they want the current prime minister?”

In response, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Everyone, I think, is rejoicing at the football success and I think the line to take is from Mr Barnes: ‘You’ve got to hold and give but do it at the right time. You can be slow or fast but you must get to the line’.”

“Can I reassure you, Mr Speaker, that ‘we ain’t no hooligans, this ain’t a football song. Three Lions on my chest, I know we can’t go wrong,” he continued.

“Or as another John put it, John Dryden, for they can conquer who believe they can,” Mr Rees-Mogg said.

He added: “It is indeed the excellent leadership of Mr Southgate which led to such a good triumph yesterday against Denmark, and let’s hope for the same on Sunday.”

The recitation was greeted with some laughter from the chambers but social media users were quick to mock the Somerset MP.