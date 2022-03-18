Jacob Rees-Mogg slapped down for dismissing Partygate allegations as ‘fluff’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been slapped down by Conservative chair Oliver Dowden for dismissing the row over Downing Street parties as “fluff”.

Speaking to activists at the Tory conference in Blackpool, the Brexit minister said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had exposed the Partygate row as trivial.

But, asked about his comments, Dowden insisted that the allegations of lockdown-breaching gatherings at No 10 during the Covid pandemic must be taken seriously and cannot simply be dismissed.

Just days before the Ukraine invasion, Boris Johnson’s position was under threat, as Tory MPs submitted letters demanding a confidence vote and police launched a criminal investigation into the parties.

But at least two of his backbench critics have since withdrawn their letters, saying that it was not right to seek to remove the prime minister while war is raging in Europe.

Mr Rees-Mogg told a meeting hosted by the ConservativeHome website on the fringe of the Blackpool conference that the Ukraine crisis had brought “a new seriousness” to politics which made rows over “woke” language look trivial by comparison.

Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Show all 18 1 /18 Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Poland Russia Ukraine War Poland Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Congress APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Congress Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of 'traitors' Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

And he said: “I would say the same about Partygate. All of that is shown up for the disproportionate fluff of politics that it was, rather than something of fundamental seriousness about the safety of the world and about the established global order.”

Mr Rees-Mogg compared the Partygate affair to the row over Westland helicopters which he said had shaken Margaret Thatcher’s government 36 years ago, but was little remembered now.

“When we look back in 36 years at Partygate, people will think `What were they on about? They were moving from Covid to Russia and Ukraine, yet they were distracted by whether or not the PM spent five minutes in his own garden,” he said. “It’s fundamentally trivial.”

But asked whether he agreed with his cabinet colleague’s assessment, Mr Dowden said: “I’ve always felt that it’s incumbent on politicians who set the rules to abide by the rules and therefore I think any allegations that politicians have not done so should be taken seriously.

“There is this ongoing police investigation, we’ve had the interim Sue Gray report and the prime minister has similarly expressed remorse at how these kinds of events could have happened. I think it’s right to do so. I don’t dismiss them.”