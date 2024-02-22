Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jacob Rees-Mogg has shared a bizarre rant against “liberals who drink skimmed milk”.

Posting on Twitter, the former business, energy and industrial strategy minister insisted only full-fat milk will “nourish your inner Tory”.

Mr Rees-Mogg tried six types of milk while interviewing a dairy farmer from Cheshire on his GB News programme State of the Nation.

Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted only full-fat milk will “nourish your inner Tory” (GB News)

He berated plant-based milk alternatives such as oat, almond and cashew substitutes, calling them “ghastly”. He then said these plants “can’t be milk” and labelled almond milk as tasting like “porridge liquefied”.

The ex-minister opened the segment highlighting how low-fat cheese and yoghurt had reached the supermarket shelves, adding: “For decades creamy milk - the real thing - was ostracised.

“The health lobby went for yoghurt and cheese claiming the low-fat options were better for you. Unfortunately, the public began to obey, with lower fat options increasing in sales volume. But then things took a turn for the worse with even more ghastly things coming out like oat, almond, cashew and soya milk.”

However, he added there was “good news” that “traditional milk is back on the rise”.

He said: “Sales of whole milk [are] up two per cent in the past three months.”

Labour MP Stella Creasy suggested the genuine TV clip looks as if it is a parody.

She said: “We must tackle deepfake technology being used to create political content urgently, before they further undermine what confidence people have left in democracy.”

Other social media users similarly expressed their disbelief, with one user writing: “Somebody tell me this is satire?!?”