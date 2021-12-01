Jacob Rees-Mogg: Parliamentary standards probe launched into Tory frontbencher

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Wednesday 01 December 2021 11:19
Comments
(Independent)

An investigation has been launched by the parliamentary standards commissioner into cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg over an alleged breach of the MPs’ code of conduct.

The independent commissioner Kathryn Stone announced that she is investigating a complaint of a breach of paragraph 14 of the code, which requires MPs to make an “open and frank” record of their financial interests in the Commons register.

It is understood that the inquiry relates to a series of loans totalling £6m from Mr Rees-Mogg’s company Saliston Limited between 2018 and 2020.

