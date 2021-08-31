Former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire has revealed his cancer has “progressed” and he will be starting a “new line of treatment”.

The Tory MP said he was under the care of doctors at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in central London, and now needed “space to focus on treatment”.

Mr Brokenshire, 53, resigned as Northern Ireland secretary in 2018 for surgery to remove a lesion on his right lung, but returned to Theresa May’s cabinet later that year as housing secretary and joined the Home Office under Boris Johnson in 2020.

He announced in January he was taking a leave of absence from ministerial duties for surgery on a tumour.

But in July he resigned as security minister in July after telling Mr Johnson that his recovery from the surgery in February was taking “longer than expected”.

The father-of-three previously said his lung cancer diagnosis came as a “jolt” as he had never smoked.

On Tuesday, he tweeted a photo of himself and his wife along with an update about his condition, and said he was “keeping upbeat”.

Writing on Twitter, the Old Bexley and Sidcup MP said: “Regrettably my cancer has progressed. Am starting a new line of treatment this week & receiving great care from the team at GSTTnhs.

“Unwelcome news but keeping upbeat. Cathy & the kids have been amazing & appreciate all the kind messages. Now need space to focus on treatment.”