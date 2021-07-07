Security minister James Brokenshire has announced he is standing down from the government to concentrate on his fight against cancer.

The Old Bexley and Sidcup MP resigned as Northern Ireland secretary in 2018 for surgery to remove a lesion on his right lung, but returned to Theresa May’s cabinet later that year as housing secretary and joined the Home Office under Boris Johnson in 2020.

He announced in January he was taking a leave of absence from ministerial duties for surgery on a tumour.

But in a letter to Mr Johnson, he today said that his recovery from treatment and return to full duties was “taking longer than anticipated”.

“I have therefore concluded that it is best that I stand down from my ministerial role and focus on restoring my health,” he said.

Mr Brokenshire said he hoped “to be able to serve again in some way in the future”.