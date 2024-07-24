James Cleverly enters race to become next Tory leader

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

James Cleverly will become the first Tory to throw their hat in the ring and replace Rishi Sunak in what promises to be a fierce leadership battle.

The former home secretary said he could “unite the Conservative Party and overturn Starmer’s loveless landslide” as he blew the race wide open with an emotional pitch featuring clips of home video of his childhood growing up in south London.

In a post on social media, the shadow minister said he was running to “restore the confidence of the British people in us as a party” and “re-establish our reputation” as a party that “helps grow the economy, helps people achieve their goals, their dreams and their aspirations”.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, he said: “Over the next parliament, we must not descend into the infighting, navel-gazing and the internecine manoeuvrings at Westminster that plagued us in government.

“In opposition we must be unified and disciplined, resolute in the job of holding the Labour Party to account on their promises.”

For updates on the Tory leadership race - visit our live blog by clicking here

James Cleverly has declared his candidacy in the race to replace Rishi Sunak ( PA Wire )

Jostling is under way to replace Mr Sunak as the Tories attempt to rebuild in opposition after their general election mauling.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman is widely expected to launch a bid to lead the party from the right and has warned the Tories must not become “a collection of fanatical, irrelevant, centrist cranks”.

Earlier on Tuesday, she used a slot guest-hosting a radio programme to argue that “we had quite a centrist Conservative agenda” and that “identity politics got out of control” under Mr Sunak.

“We need to be a party that’s firm and credible on immigration,” she told LBC listeners.

Braverman was a guest presenter on LBC radio’s mid-morning programme yesterday ( PA Wire )

“We need to give some hope to the British people on taxation, robust on security and defence, and a real champion for common-sense British values. None of this divisive identity politics and woke nonsense. It really frustrates me that that has happened on our watch.”

Ms Braverman dodged a caller’s question on whether she would run for leader.

The party’s last contested leadership selection, in mid-2022, saw members choose Liz Truss over Mr Sunak. Ms Truss resigned after just 49 days in office when her tax-cutting plans rocked the financial markets and battered the value of the pound. The party then chose Mr Sunak to replace her.

In the wake of its devastating election defeat, which saw it lose votes to parties on both right and left, the party is divided between moderates who want to cleave to the political center and hardliners who want an even tougher stance on migration and law and order.

Several Tory lawmakers have already suggested they will run, including Tom Tugendhat, formerimmigration minister Robert Jenrick and ex-businesssecretary Kemi Badenoch from the right of the party.

Under plans drawn up by the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs and the party board, the Tories will elect their new leader on 2 November.

Mr Sunak, who will remain acting leader until a successor is appointed, has given his backing to the plans and said a “smooth and orderly transition” is in the “national interest”.