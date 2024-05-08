James Cleverly announces expulsion of Russian diplomat for spying

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

James Cleverly has announced the explulsion of a senior Russian diplomat from the UK over allegations of spying.

The home secretary told the Commons that the Russian defence attache had been lined to an attack on a commercial property in London owned by a Ukrainian. Five people have been arrested over the incident.

Mr Cleverly said that the attack was part of “a pattern of suspected Russian activity across Europe”.

Cleverly has announced measures against Russia’s diplomatic presence in the UK ( Getty Images )

He went on: “Since the invasions the actions and threats from Russia have only increase. These activities are designed by Russia to bring the war [in Ukraine] home across Europe.”

While investigations are ongoing and criminal court proceedings are underway, Mr Cleverly insisted that he had enough evidence to take action aganst Russia.

This included removing diplomatic status from Russian buildings in the UK including its trade and defence building in Highgate.

He has also imposed restrictions on diplomatic visas for Russia, shortening the maximum length diplomats are able to be based individually in the UK.

The Home Secretary said: “In the coming days we should expect accusations of Russophobia, conspiracy theories and hysteria from the Russian government.

“This is not new and the British people and the British Government will not fall for it, and will not be taken for fools by Putin’s bots, trolls and lackeys.

“Russia’s explanation was totally inadequate. Our response will be resolute and firm.

“Our message to Russia is clear: stop this illegal war, withdraw your troops from Ukraine, cease this malign activity.”

Moscow will make accusations of Russophobia and spread conspiracy theories in response to the UK’s latest actions, James Cleverly has warned.