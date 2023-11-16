Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as James Cleverly addresses the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and National Police Chiefs Council joint summit on Thursday, 16 November, after the government’s Rwanda deportation policy was ruled unlawful.

It comes as the home secretary declared ministers are “absolutely determined” to get a removal flight to the African nation off before the next election.

On Wednesday, five justices at the Supreme Court unanimously rejected the government’s appeal over its policy of removing asylum seekers to Rwanda if they arrive by unauthorised means.

Rishi Sunak has promised emergency legislation and a new treaty with Rwanda to ensure his flagship asylum policy is not blocked again after the UK’s highest court ruled it unlawful.

In an interview on Thursday morning, Mr Cleverly said he “doesn’t recognise” a claim he called the Rwanda deportation scheme “bats***.”

Yvette Cooper suggested the new home secretary never personally believed in the plan as she questioned him in the Commons on Wednesday about what ministers will do now the Supreme Court has ruled it unlawful.