Conservative MP Jamie Wallis arrested after late-night crash near Bridgend, South Wales
‘Jamie was involved in an accident and is assisting police with their enquiries’
A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of “driving whilst unfit” following a late-night crash.
Jamie Wallis, the MP for Bridgend in Wales said he was “assisting police with their enquiries” following the collision on November 28, when a car hit a lamppost.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said there were no reported injuries in the crash on Church Road in Llanblethian, Cowbridge, which happened at about 1.10am.
The spokeswoman said: “The incident involved a car that collided with a lamppost.
“A 37-year-old man from Cowbridge was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit. He has been released under investigation.”
A spokesman for Mr Wallis said: “Jamie was involved in an accident and is assisting police with their enquiries.
“While this is ongoing he will not be commenting further.”
The MP tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.