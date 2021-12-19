A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of “driving whilst unfit” following a late-night crash.

Jamie Wallis, the MP for Bridgend in Wales said he was “assisting police with their enquiries” following the collision on November 28, when a car hit a lamppost.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said there were no reported injuries in the crash on Church Road in Llanblethian, Cowbridge, which happened at about 1.10am.

While this is ongoing he will not be commenting further. Spokesman for Jamie Wallis

The spokeswoman said: “The incident involved a car that collided with a lamppost.

“A 37-year-old man from Cowbridge was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit. He has been released under investigation.”

A spokesman for Mr Wallis said: “Jamie was involved in an accident and is assisting police with their enquiries.

“While this is ongoing he will not be commenting further.”

The MP tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.