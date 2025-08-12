Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Vance is to host Robert Jenrick at his holiday retreat in the Cotswolds, in a move that will do little to dampen speculation about the senior Tory’s leadership ambitions.

But the US vice president will not meet the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, according to reports.

Mr Vance is taking a surprise summer break in Britain, staying with his family at an 18th-century Georgian manor, after spending the weekend with the foreign secretary David Lammy.

open image in gallery JD Vance, Trump’s vice president, is holidaying in the Cotswolds ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

They stayed at Mr Lammy’s grace and favour stately home of Chevening in Kent, where they held a meeting on the future of Ukraine on Saturday.

Since then, however, the senior Republican has been holidaying with his wife and children. But it appears he is still keen to speak to other politicians.

open image in gallery Robert Jenrick lost the last leadership contest to Kemi Badenoch ( AFP/Getty )

The shadow justice secretary has been invited for a one-on-one meeting on Tuesday before a drinks event, according to The Telegraph.

A Conservative spokesperson said aides for Mrs Badenoch and Mr Vance had been in conversation about a meeting but “just couldn’t make it work with schedules”.

Mr Farage hinted two weeks ago that he might meet the vice-president while he was in the UK, saying “we’ll see” when asked about the prospect that the two men might go for a pint in the British countryside while he was a guest on radio station LBC.

open image in gallery US vice president JD Vance may be about to visit Scotland (Suzanne Plunkett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir Starmer did not meet Mr Vance during his trip, as senior politicians often meet what is seen as their counterparts, so the PM’s opposite number is Donald Trump.

Mr Jenrick is reported to have been put in touch with Mr Vance by Dr James Orr, a high-profile conservative thinker and an associate professor of philosophy of religion at the University of Cambridge.

Both the vice president and the justice secretary have similar views on a number of issues, including the need for a crackdown on migration.

Mr Jenrick is at the centre of speculation he will run to become the Tory leader the next time the job becomes available.

As she struggled to cut through with the public senior Tories at Westminster increasingly believe if it a case of when Ms Badenoch will vacate the role, not if.

The Tories are third place in opinion polls, trailing behind Labour and Reform UK.