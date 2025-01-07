Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has been urged to sack Robert Jenrick after he suggested the Tories could cap immigration from “alien cultures with medieval attitudes towards women”.

The shadow justice secretary stood by his claim that Britain has failed at integrating immigrants from some countries, pointing to the grooming gangs scandal as evidence.

“The scandal started with the onset of mass migration… importing hundreds of thousands of people from alien cultures, who possess medieval attitudes towards women,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, last week.

open image in gallery Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said he will not ‘tiptoe’ around calling out Pakistani heritage gangs (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

Pressed about the claim on Tuesday, Mr Jenrick told GB News that Britain has welcomed “millions of people in recent years… and some of them have backwards, frankly medieval attitudes to women”.

Then, quizzed by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about whether that meant the Conservatives would limit immigration among those with such attitudes, he said: “I think that we have to be very careful about who is coming into this country, the scale and pace of that immigration so that we can have a much more successful integration policy than we have today.”

He added: “I have always said, and it is a point made by Kemi Badenoch, the leader of my party, that not all cultures are equal. We should be very careful about who is coming into this country and the scale of immigration.”

Pakistan was among the countries Mr Jenrick singled out as one of those from which people come with “medieval attitudes”. And BBC presenter Nick Robinson asked him: “Does Sajid Javid’s family come with a medieval culture to this country? Does Sadiq Khan’s family have a medieval [culture]? How are you going to identify those who are acceptable and those who are not?”

The comments came after days of calls for a fresh national inquiry into grooming gangs, fuelled by Elon Musk and backed by the Conservatives.

The Liberal Democrats called for Ms Badenoch to sack her shadow cabinet colleague.

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch was urged to sack Mr Jenrick ( PA Wire )

Mr Jenrick was condemned on Sunday over his original claim by former Conservative special advisor Samuel Kasumu, who told the BBC his “blood was boiling” over the comments.

He said: “I don’t think that Elon Musk or Nigel Farage are the most dangerous individuals in our country. I think Robert Jenrick has the potential to be the most divisive person in our political history.

“I think some of his words over the last 12 months may result in some people maybe even dying because he has the potential to incite hatred in ways that I have never seen.”

But Ms Badenoch defended her colleague, posting on X that Mr Kasumu’s claim was “nonsense”. “We MUST be free to have tough conversations, no matter how difficult that may be to hear,” she added.

But, responding to Mr Jenrick defending his comments this morning, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said Ms Badenoch should sack him.

open image in gallery Daisy Cooper said Robert Jenrick was ‘exploiting’ the grooming gangs scandal ( PA Wire )

She said: "Robert Jenrick’s attempt to exploit this appalling scandal for his own political gain is completely shameless. He didn’t lift a finger to help the victims when a minister, now he’s jumping on the bandwagon and acting like a pound shop Farage.

"Kemi Badenoch should sack him as shadow justice secretary and condemn his divisive comments, instead of letting him run a leadership campaign under her nose."