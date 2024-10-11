Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Tory leadership race has intensified as Robert Jenrick denied he has plans to revert to the centre-ground if he succeeds Rishi Sunak.

The former immigration minister had long been seen as a moderate in the Conservative ranks, but is now considered a staunch right-winger.

And, as the battle between him and Kemi Badenoch, also courting voters on the right of the party, heats up, Mr Jenrick has been forced to deny he is planning to pivot back to centrism if elected leader.

Asked by the BBC about anonymous briefings from Tory colleagues that he has promised to rein in his right-wing views if he wins the contest, Mr Jenrick said: “I would not believe everything you read in the papers… I have not said that.”

He added: “I actually don’t see these labels as at all relevant. What I want to see is the Conservative Party occupy what I describe as the common ground of British politics.

Robert Jenrick denied claims he has promised colleagues to lead as a centrist if he takes over the Conservative Party ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

“Those are the things that millions of our fellow citizens care about. Most people do not consider themselves left or right.

“Politics shouldn’t just be operating on the centre ground between two polar opposites.”

Mr Jenrick’s key policies in the leadership bid are to campaign for Britain’s withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights and implement a legally binding cap on migration numbers.

His platform is considered so right wing by the centrist Tory Reform Group that it said it will not endorse him or Ms Badenoch in the race.

After James Cleverly’s shock ejection from the race, the TRG said in a statement: “Unfortunately, we have been consistently disappointed by the lack of engagement from the two candidates chosen by MPs.

“Both have used rhetoric and focused on issues which are far and away from the party at its best, let alone the One Nation values we cherish and uphold.”

Kemi Badenoch is also seen as a staunch right-winger for her views on culture war issues ( Twitter @KemiBadenoch )

Ms Badenoch is also from the right of the party and has been a leading voice in the so-called culture wars, including on trans issues.

Mr Jenrick launched the final phase of the leadership campaign to lay into Ms Badenoch credentials for the role of Tory leader, suggesting she would oversee “needless drama”.

He said: “The public need to see that we are laser focused on what they really care about, not getting drawn down rabbit holes.”

“The Conservative Party is the oldest, most successful political party in the world. We exist to serve our country in government, not to do battle on Twitter.”

Mr Jenrick added: “I’ll turn the page, and together, we will turn our faces to the future. That’s how we regain the public’s trust… a serious plan, not needless drama.”

The jibes appeared to be directed at Ms Badenoch, who was notoriously embroiled in a spat on X, formerly Twitter, with Doctor Who actor David Tennant before the general election.

Ms Badenoch also had a row with former home secretary Suella Braverman on the platform in July and during the pandemic publicly accused a journalist of “creepy and bizarre” behaviour for asking questions about her role in the government’s vaccine programme.