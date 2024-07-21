Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jeremy Hunt has apologised for failures in the UK’s pandemic preparations, admitting he was part of the “groupthink” highlighted by the Covid Inquiry.

The former health secretary and chancellor said he was one of many who “over prepared for pandemic flu” and “didn’t think about other types of pandemic”.

Mr Hunt was asked whether he would apologise for government failings, telling the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “Absolutely.

Jeremy Hunt said he was part of the ‘groupthink’ highlighted by the official Covid inquiry ( PA Wire )

"I was one of the many ministers, many officials, many scientists who were part of a groupthink where we overprepared for pandemic flu, we didn’t think about other types of pandemic.

"And we should have challenged that groupthink.

"I apologise unreservedly to the families. That was the most terrible tragedy what happened to this country during Covid.

"And I think, by the way, the report has some very sensible recommendations including simplifying the structures of preparing for these kinds of emergencies and I very much hope the Government adopts them."

Mr Hunt became the longest-serving health secretary ever between 2012 and 2018, when he was succeeded by Matt Hancock.

His apology comes days after the official Covid-19 inquiry found the UK Government and the civil service “failed” the public due to “significant flaws” in preparing for the pandemic.

Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett has made 10 recommendations (PA) ( PA Archive )

In its first report into preparedness for a pandemic, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry said there was a “damaging absence of focus” on the measures and infrastructure that would be needed to deal with a fast-spreading disease, even though a coronavirus outbreak at pandemic scale “was foreseeable”.

The report found groups advising the government did not have sufficient freedom and autonomy to express different views and were often undermined by “groupthink.”

On Thursday inquiry chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, presented her report on how well the UK was able to face a deadly outbreak in the run-up to 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic swept across Britain.

There were more than 235,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK up to the end of 2023.

Sir Keir Starmer said ministers will “carefully consider” the report and ensure the UK is prepared for any future pandemic and other risks.

The prime minister said: “The Government’s first responsibility is to keep the public safe, and as Prime Minister I am personally committed to each and every family that lost loved ones, and whose lives were changed forever, that this Government will learn the lessons from the inquiry.”

Baroness Hallett said external experts from outside Whitehall and government should be brought in to challenge and guard against “the known problem of groupthink”.

Bereaved families at the Covid Memorial Wall (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

In her foreword, Baroness Hallett said: “It is not a question of ‘if’ another pandemic will strike but ‘when’.

“The evidence is overwhelmingly to the effect that another pandemic – potentially one that is even more transmissible and lethal – is likely to occur in the near to medium future

“Unless the lessons are learned, and fundamental change is implemented, that effort and cost will have been in vain when it comes to the next pandemic.

“There must be radical reform. Never again can a disease be allowed to lead to so many deaths and so much suffering.”