Live: Jeremy Hunt faces questions from MPs amid school concrete scandal
Watch live as Jeremy Hunt and his junior ministers answer questions on a range of issues, as parliament returns from summer recess.
Rishi Sunak and his government return to the House of Commons amid mounting pressure from the school concrete scandal.
The chancellor promised on Sunday (3 September) to “spend what it takes” to make classrooms safe after many were forced shut at the start of the new term over concerns about reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Mr Hunt moved last weekend to reassure parents that an “exhaustive process” has been carried out to identify any unsafe buildings, amid accusations ministers failed to act quickly enough to mitigate risks raised in 2018.
He refused to speculate on the potential cost of fixing the problem, but said: “We will spend what it takes to make sure children can go to school safely, yes.”
Treasury sources later said the cost of repairs could be managed through the Department of Education’s existing budget.
