Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Let public see the sums’ Labour demands as Hunt orders officials to calculate value of scrapping non-doms

Rishi Sunak defended policy, saying abolising it would ‘cost Britain money’

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
,Adam Forrest
Wednesday 23 November 2022 19:51
Comments
Rishi Sunak refuses to end non-dom tax status

Labour has demanded the government let the public see its sums after the Treasury was ordered to calculate how much money could be raised by abolishing the controversial non-dom tax status.

The move, by the chancellor Jeremy Hunt, emerged just hours after Rishi Sunak defended the policy, saying it would cost too much to scrap.

On Friday Mr Hunt was forced to admit he did not know how much ditching the loophole could raise before he increased taxes for millions in last week’s Budget.

The Independent revealed earlier this year that Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, held non-domicile tax status while her husband was chancellor.

The issue was seen as so controversial that even supporters of Mr Sunak initially believed it would ruin his hopes of becoming prime minister.

Recommended

At Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, challenged the prime minister on the issue– saying it could raise billions of pounds for the NHS.

“Scrapping the non-dom status would allow us to train 15,000 doctors every year,” said Sir Keir – calling for an end to “tax breaks for the super-rich”.

But Mr Sunak responded: “The problem with his idea is that it would end up costing Britain money.”

He also pointed to Labour’s previous opposition to ending non-dom status for fear it would turn off investors, as he accused Sir Keir of “peddling fairy tales and gesture politics”.

Hours later the chancellor told MPs he has asked officials to look into how much could be raised by closing the loophole.

But he added that he did not want to sign off any action that “inadvertently loses us more money than we raise”. The highly respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank told The Independent that its “best estimate” was that abolishing the measure would raise around £3bn a year.

Treasury sources say non-doms already contribute around £8bn a year, money they do not want to send overseas.

Non-dom status, which is lawful, can save an individual from paying UK tax on dividends from foreign investments, rental payments on property overseas, or bank interest.

Appearing before the Commons Treasury committee Mr Hunt denied the suggestion there was “one rule for the rich and another rule for everybody else”.

Asked how much it would raise to close the non-dom loophole, he said: “Well, I’ve asked the Treasury to look into that.”

He added: “I understand that non-doms pay in tax... all the taxes that they do pay, around £8bn of tax a year. So I want to make sure that wealthy foreigners pay as much tax in this country as possible.

“Ireland has a non-dom regime. France has a non-dom regime. These are people who are highly mobile, and I want to make sure that we don’t do anything that inadvertently loses us more money than we raise.”

Pat McFadden, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “The government needs to let the public see their calculations on how much the public purse loses due to non-doms, and how much closing the loophole could raise.”

Recommended

He added: “It is simply not right that a wealthy few can use an expensive loophole to get out of paying their fair share, while the burden of Tory tax rises weigh more and more heavily on working people.

“Labour is clear – if you work here and make your life here, then you should pay your taxes here.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in