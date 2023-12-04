Jeremy Hunt claims UK economy has ‘sprained ankle’ – not a broken leg

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain’s economy may be suffering from a “sprained ankle”, chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested – as he rejected the diagnosis of a “broken leg”.

His comments came during an appearance at the Resolution Foundation conference, as the influential think tank published a report revealing the huge scale of economic problems.

It found that the UK has seen 15 years of relative decline – with productivity growth at half the rate seen in other advanced economies.

The living standards of the lowest-income households in the UK are £4,300 lower than their French equivalents, the report said, with average workers seeing £10,700 a year in lost pay growth.

The nearly 300-page report also warned that household incomes are not expected to reach the pre-cost-of-living crisis peak until at least 2027, with income inequality in the UK higher than any other large European country.

But Mr Hunt sought to offer a sunnier outlook during a question and answer session with editor-in-chief of The Economist magazine Zanny Minton Beddoes.

One audience member asked why the think tank was “describing an economy that has a broken leg” while the “chief surgeon” disagreed.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have put faith in tax cuts to boost growth (UK Parliament / AFP via Getty Images)

“I think it’s really important not to lose our self-belief," Mr Hunt responded. “I’m not sure I’d describe it as a broken leg but identifying areas where we can do better.

“And that is a very good thing for us that we do that. But sometimes we forget that other countries also have the things that they need to improve.”

He added: “I think we shouldn’t lose confidence that we do some things absolutely amazingly. I know he’s controversial in other ways but when Elon Musk was here three weeks ago, he said there were only two centres in the world for AI, San Francisco and London.

“We’ve got a lot going for us – so if we’re going to go into dealing with the sprain, rather than the broken leg, then let’s do so from a perspective of positivity.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Mr Hunt blamed Brexit and the Covid pandemic for the damaging instability at the heart of government.

“I think there’s been a very particular reason why we’ve had that political chopping and changing – I don’t think it’s a good thing,” the chancellor admitted on the Tory turmoil of recent years.

“But we had Brexit, that led to a hung parliament, that led to a politically incredibly challenging time where the British people had voted to leave the EU but parliament couldn’t agree on how, and ultimately to the fall of Theresa May’s government,” he said.

“Then we had a pandemic, these things have led to changes in Whitehall. I hope we can have more stability going forward, absolutely, because I think it is a better thing for policy.”

Mr Hunt insisted that his focus was on a boost to productivity and growth.

“Are there more things we can do? Absolutely. I think in every fiscal event I’ve done I’ve demonstrated that I’m prepared to do big, new things,” he said. “The only way in the long run that you can raise living standards is by raising productivity,” he told the event.