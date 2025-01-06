Man charged with sending malicious communications to Labour MP Jess Phillips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been charged with sending malicious communications to home office minister Jess Phillips just days after criticism from Elon Musk.

Devon and Cornwall police confirmed that a man was charged following three reports of malicious communications in a case involving three victims.

The revelation comes just hours after Sir Keir Starmer came out fighting on behalf of Ms Phillips, saying the “poison of the far right” had led to “serious threats” to the safeguarding minister.

His response came after he had delivered a speech on NHS reform in Epsom when journalists pressed the prime minister on the attacks on himself and the home office minister over the Asian grooming gangs scandal.

The social media row, spurred on by Elon Musk, broke out after it emerged that Ms Phillips had rejected a national inquiry into what happened.

The incidents, first reported by LBC, took place between April 2024 and January 2025. The force confirmed that the incident involving Ms Phillips took place this month, around the time Mr Musk accused her of being a “rape genocide apologist”.

open image in gallery Ms Phillips was targeted by the X supremo (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir made an impassioned defence of his safeguarding minister who Mr Musk had described as “a witch” and supporter of “genocidal rape abusers” who “should go to prison”.

The prime minister also defended his personal record as director of public prosecutions in bringing a record number of cases on the Asian grooming gangs, before taking aim at social media misinformation.

“Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far as wide as possible are not interested in victims, they’re interested in themselves,” he said. “They are cheerleading Tommy Robinson, a man who went to prison for nearly collapsing a grooming case, a gang grooming case.

“These people are trying to get some kind of vicarious thrill from street violence, that people like Tommy Robinson promote.

“Those attacking Jess Phillips, who I’m proud to call a colleague and a friend, are not protecting victims. Jess Phillips has done a thousand times more than they’ve even dreamt about when it comes to protecting victims of sexual abuse throughout her entire career.

“We’ve seen this play out many times whipping up intimidation and threats of violence, hoping that the media will amplify it.

“When the poison of the far right leads to serious threats, to Jess Phillips and others, that in my book, means a line has been crossed. I enjoy the cut and thrust of politics. The robust debate that we must have. But that’s got to be based on facts and truth. Not on lies.”

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a visit to the Elective Orthopaedic Centre in Epsom, Surrey (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

He also criticised the Tories for appearing to support Musk, and expressed concern at the party’s failure to condemn attacks on Ms Phillips.

“Those who are so desperate for attention that they’re prepared to debase themselves and their country. So this government will get on with the job of protecting victims. Including, victims of sexual abuse.

“What I won’t tolerate is a debate based on lies and politicians jumping on the barn, one simply to get attention. When those politicians were in government for 14 long years.”

He added: “I’m very concerned about where the Tory party is going on this, in this country.

“This isn’t about America or Musk, I’m talking about our politics. The responsibility they have for condemning it.

“If you’re not prepared to stand up and defend Jess Philips, you need to ask yourself why you’re in politics in the first place.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “A Devon man has been charged following three reports of malicious communications.

“The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications being sent between April 2024 and January 2025 involving three victims.”