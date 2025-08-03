UK has got ‘fat’ on decades of women’s unpaid labour – Jess Phillips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jess Phillips says that the UK has grown "fat" on the unpaid labour of women, a practice she deems "fundamentally sexist".

The minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls argued that the nation has depended on women’s charitable contributions for decades.

That had led to a reluctance from the government to provide services itself, she said.

Ms Phillips, the MP for Birmingham Yardley, expressed her disdain for her own job title, saying that safeguarding against gender-based violence should be "business as usual in every single government department".

She also suggested that other government departments tend to view violence against women and girls as exclusively a Home Office responsibility.

Ms Phillips said she had struggled to elevate the safety of women and girls to a "mainstream concern", which had not always made her "popular as a government minister".

Asked what pushback she had received from ministers or civil servants, she said: “People directly say things like, ‘That’s the Home Office’s job’.

“Why is it my job to do healthy relationship education in schools? Why is it my job to provide mental health support for whatever reason it is that you ended up in that [situation]?’

“Do you know what it is? Free labour of women is where it comes from.

“It comes from a fundamentally sexist place in that women didn’t have these services, so a load of women across the country got together and made these services and offered them to other women for free, and they didn’t get paid for their labour.

“So they put down a mattress and made a refuge. They set up counselling services and got people who were trained to be therapists and got their voluntary hours and set it up for free.”

Ms Phillips said people do not recognise how “heavily” the UK has relied on women providing support that previously did not exist, which has suggested an impact on the willingness of government to provide these services.

She added: “Nobody offered diabetes medicine for free. Pharmaceutical companies didn’t go, ‘Wow, this is really important. People will die without this. We’ll just give it away for free’.

“That is what the women in our country did in the 1960s and 1970s and 1980s and we got fat on that expectation that that service will be provided for free.

“And we also belittled it as an issue that wasn’t absolutely, fundamentally mainstream to the safety and security of our nation.

“Undoing that is really hard and it’s going to take a long time.”