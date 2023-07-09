Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden has arrived in the UK for discussions on the Russian invasion with Rishi Sunak before a Nato summit where he is expected to be challenged on his decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Air Force One touched down at London Stansted on Sunday evening during the US president’s layover on the way to the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

After landing at around 9.45pm Sunday, Mr Biden boarded a helicopter for the US ambassador to Britain’s Winfield House residence in central London.

The US president will first meet the prime minister in Downing Street on Monday morning before meeting the King and although it is not a state visit, Mr Biden will be treated to a display of pageantry at Windsor Castle.

It comes after Mr Sunak previously responded to the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine by saying Britain “discourages” their use.

The UK is one of 123 signatories of a convention banning the bombs, but No 10 would not say whether the prime minister will raise the issue.

However, the US president is likely to face questions from allies at the summit on why he is sending cluster munitions to Kyiv when two-thirds of Nato members have signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

US president Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Stansted Airport (PA Wire)

It prohibits the use, stockpiling or transfer of the munitions, which deploy a large number of bomblets across a wide area, because of the enduring danger they pose to civilians.

Defending the move, Mr Biden sought to justify the bombs as needed to fortify Ukraine’s depleting ammunition stocks after receiving assurances about their use from Kyiv.

The summit will be centring on Ukraine and its bid to join the defence alliance.

Though all allies agree that Ukraine cannot join during the war, a move which would pull the wider West into direct conflict with Russia, the US is seen as most hesitant over its membership.

Mr Biden has described Kyiv’s bid as “premature”. Britain on the other hand has indicated support for a fast-track approach for Ukraine.

During his UK stay, the president is also likely to raise his concerns over post-Brexit challenges to the peace process in Northern Ireland during their fifth meeting in as many months, a US official said.

Mr Biden’s special climate envoy John Kerry told the BBC the environment will be a “critical component” of their talks.