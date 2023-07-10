Watch live view of Downing Street as Sunak welcomes Biden for talks

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Rishi Sunak welcomes Joe Biden to 10 Downing Street.

The prime minister and US president will meet for discussions that could touch on cluster munitions and Ukraine’s bid to join Nato, before Mr Biden joins King Charles III for tea and talks on the climate crisis at Windsor Castle.

Air Force One touched down at London Stansted on Sunday evening and the president will later travel to the Nato summit in Lithuania.

He meets with Mr Sunak in Downing Street on Monday morning after defending the “difficult” decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv.

The prime minister responded by saying Britain “discourages” their use as one of 123 signatories of a convention banning the bombs, but No 10 would not say whether he will raise the issue.

The White House added the pair will “compare notes” on the Ukrainian counter-offensive as it makes slow but steady progress in driving out the Russian forces.