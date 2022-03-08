Former Commons speaker John Bercow has been handed a lifetime ban for holding a parliamentary pass after an inquiry concluded he was a “serial bully”.

In a damning report, the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) upheld 21 allegations against Mr Bercow across three complainants, saying the behaviour “had no place in any workplace”.

Mr Bercow’s conduct was “so serious that he should never be allowed a pass to the Parliamentary estate; and that if he were still a MP it would have recommended expelling him from the House”, it said.

The IEP was tasked with producing its 89-page report after Mr Bercow appealed the conclusions of an inquiry by Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards.

The commissioner had upheld 21 allegations from three former parliamentary staff relating to events between 2009 and 2015, including verbal abuse, displays of anger and “undermining behaviour” against Mr Angus Sinclair.

Ms Stone also upheld allegations made by Ms Kate Emma, a current member of the House staff, who had claimed Mr Bercow mimicked her, created an “intimidating and hostile environment”, and was responsible for “intimidating, insulting behaviour involving an abuse of power” towards her.

Mr Bercow, who stood down as Commons speaker in 2019 and denies the accusations, has previously denounced the investigation as “materially flawed” and hit out a the “amateurish and unjust process”.

But the IEP sub-panel chaired by Sir Stephen Irwin found that: “The ICGS Bullying and Harassment Policy was breached repeatedly and extensively by the most senior Member of the House of Commons.

“In all, 21 separate allegations were proved and have been upheld. The House may feel that his conduct brought the high office of Speaker into disrepute.

“This was behaviour which had no place in any workplace. Members of staff in the House should not be expected to have to tolerate it as part of everyday life.”

In a further statement today, the former MP Mr Bercow said: “Parliament is supposed to be the highest court in the land. This inquiry, which lasted a ghastly 22 months at great cost to the taxpayer, has failed dismally.

“At the end of, the panel has simply said that I should be denied a parliamentary pass which I have never applied for an do not want. That is the absurdity of its position. Don’t fall for the establishment spin that I have been banned for life.

“I can still attend debates with the help of a friendly pass-holder or go as a member of the public.”

The former Commons speaker added: “All I can say is that the case against me would have been thrown out by any court in the land since it is based on the flimsiest of evidence, rooted in hearsay and baseless rumour, and advanced by old school dogmatists once intent on resisting change at all costs and now settling some ancient scores with me.

“Add to that a dash of personal spite and you have some idea of the vengeful vendetta mounted against me. It is a travesty of justice and brings shame on the House of Commons.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union which represents senior civil servants, said bullying had “flourished unchallenged” under John Bercow.

“No remorse, no contrition and willing to sacrifice the first independent process that investigates complaints, simply to save his own reputation,” he added.

In 2019, after leaving Parliament, Mr Bercow was nominated for a peerage by the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, but it was ultimately blocked due to the investigation into bullying allegations.

In 2021, the former Tory MP also defected to the Labour Party, and branded the Conservatives “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic”.