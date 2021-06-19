Former speaker John Bercow defects to Labour and attacks Boris Johnson’s ‘lies and empty slogans’

Former Commons speaker and Tory MP John Bercow has announced he is joining Labour as he lauched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson.

Mr Bercow, who stepped down from the speaker role in 2019, said he had joined Labour a few weeks ago because he is motivated by the party's values.

Lashing out at the prime minister, he said the Conservatives today are a “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic” party.

Professing his support for Labour, Mr Bercow said: “I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. That is the Labour brand.”

