Former speaker John Bercow defects to Labour and attacks Boris Johnson’s ‘lies and empty slogans’
Former Tory MP says party has become ‘reactionary’ and ‘populist’
Matt Mathers@MattEm90
Saturday 19 June 2021 19:37 comments
Former Commons speaker and Tory MP John Bercow has announced he is joining Labour as he lauched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson.
Mr Bercow, who stepped down from the speaker role in 2019, said he had joined Labour a few weeks ago because he is motivated by the party's values.
Lashing out at the prime minister, he said the Conservatives today are a “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic” party.
Professing his support for Labour, Mr Bercow said: “I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. That is the Labour brand.”
More follows...
