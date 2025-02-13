Starmer says his pick for UK borders watchdog will not work from home in Finland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government’s top candidate to become Britain’s new borders watchdog will work full-time in the UK, Sir Keir Starmer has said, after suggestions he could take on the job from his Finland home.

The Prime Minister said that John Tuckett, who was appointed immigration services commissioner under the previous Tory government, had been carrying out the role from abroad but that this arrangement will be changed.

It comes after Mr Tuckett, the Home Office’s pick for the new independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, appeared to suggest he could commute to Britain from Finland, where he is a resident, when needed.

Asked by MPs on the Home Affairs Select Committee on Tuesday whether he would expect to inspect the UK’s borders without being a resident in the UK, he said: “I work in (the) UK and I would be in (the) UK, I’m resident in Finland.”

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said John Tuckett would work full-time from the UK (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

When asked if he lives within commuting distance of the London office, Mr Tuckett replied: “No I don’t, I have a family home in Finland and I come across to this country whenever I need to.”

He added that he pays for travel and accommodation himself and “always have done”.

Building minister Alex Norris dismissed concerns about the significance of where Mr Tuckett was based when questioned by broadcasters about the arrangement on Wednesday’s morning media round.

“I have to say, provided individuals do their roles and do them well, I don’t really worry about where they come to and from,” he told Times Radio.

However, Sir Keir later made clear at Prime Minister’s Questions that Mr Tuckett would work from the UK.

Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch asked: “The Government is now recruiting a new chief inspector of borders who lives in Finland and wants to work from home.

“This is not serious. Why should the British public put up with this?”

Sir Keir replied: “The individual in question was appointed by the last government to a senior position.

“He then worked for five years from Finland.

open image in gallery Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We’ve changed that and he is now going to be working from the United Kingdom full-time.”

Downing Street later said the “Home Office has spoken to the individual and he has agreed that he will be working full-time” and from the UK.

Officials are expected to work the majority of the week from the office, Number 10 said.

Mr Tuckett was announced as the preferred applicant for the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration by the Home Office in January.

He has previous experience as chief executive of public body the Marine Management Organisation and working for the Archbishop of York.