Veterans’ minister faces jail for silence over SAS Afghan ‘war crimes’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Johnny Mercer has been warned that if he refuses to reveal the identities of those who told him about alleged special forces murders in Afghanistan he could face jail.

The veterans’ minister has refused to reveal the names of multiple officers who told him about allegations of murder and a cover-up during his time as a backbench MP, saying: “The one thing you can hold on to is your integrity and I will be doing that with these individuals.”

The chairman of the inquiry into the scandal, Sir Charles Haddon-Cave, has given Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer 10 days to obey the order, previously telling the minister: “You need to decide which side you are really on, Mr Mercer.”

Sir Haddon-Cave accused the minister, who served in the Special Boat Service (SBS) task force in Afghanistan between 2008 and 2009, of having a “misguided understanding of the term integrity and an inappropriate sense of loyalty” by refusing to name names.

The inquiry has served Mr Mercer with Section 21 notice on March 13, compelling him to hand over the names by 5 April, which it insists will be “treated in confidence”.

The chairman has said the consequences of failing to comply without reasonable excuse would be considered a criminal offence and could result in jail time through contempt of court proceedings.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer arriving in Downing Street (James Manning/PA Wire)

He told the inquiry last month Mr Mercer’s refusal to reveal the names was “disappointing… surprising… and completely unacceptable”.

The inquiry is examining whether a special forces unit, known to the probe as UKSF1, had a policy of executing males of “fighting age” who posed no threat in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

Afghan families have accused UK special forces of conducting a “campaign of murder” against civilians, while senior officers and personnel at the Ministry of Defence have been accused of seeking to “prevent adequate investigation”.

Afghan families have accused UK special forces of conducting a “campaign of murder” against civilians (AFP via Getty Images)

Two Royal Military Police investigations, codenamed Operation Northmoor and Operation Cestro, are set to be scrutinised by the inquiry.

No charges were brought under Operation Northmoor – a £10 million investigation which was set up in 2014 to examine allegations of executions by special forces, including those of children.

Operation Cestro saw three soldiers referred to the Service Prosecuting Authority, but none of them were prosecuted.

The inquiry continues.