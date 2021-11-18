UK ‘dangerously close to elected dictatorship’ under Boris Johnson, Ken Clarke warns

The UK is “dangerously close” to becoming an “elected dictatorship” under Boris Johnson, veteran Tory Ken Clarke is warning – as he branded his handling of Brexit clashes “laughable”.

The former cabinet heavyweight lashed out at the prime minister’s disregard for “constitutional constraints”, calling his party “more nationalist than at any time in my lifetime”.

“He gets angry if the courts or parliament try to interfere. As the elected prime minister, he thinks he should not be impeded in these ways,” Lord Clarke said.

“We are now getting dangerously close to the “elected dictatorship” that Lord Hailsham, the former Lord Chancellor, warned us about half a century ago.”

In an interview with The New European, the Tory veteran warned the failures of Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal were now being exposed, with a forecast slump in GDP and the loss of security cooperation.

And, on the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, he said: “There is a serious danger of the Good Friday Agreement and power-sharing collapsing and heading back to direct rule.”

Lord Clarke said: “I considered myself to be in the mainstream of the party, and am not pleased that people who think like me – internationalist, outward-looking, progressive – have been marginalised.

“The party is now more right wing and nationalist than at any time in my lifetime.”

He ridiculed the ‘global Britain’ promise as “a slogan, an excuse for spending money on a royal yacht, and flying the flag in odd places”. “We have to get used to our reduced role in the world,” the peer said.

