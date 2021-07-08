What is the so-called ‘Johnson variant’?

Leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer, has again openly branded the Delta variant the “Johnson variant,” whilst criticising the prime minister’s handling of the Covid pandemic.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Sir Keir blamed the Boris Johnson for the spread of the Delta variant and recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the UK.

He also tweeted an image of a perplexed looking Mr Johnson entitiled “JOHNSON VARIANT.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Sir Keir said: “The only reason we’re in restrictions today is because Boris Johnson left [the border with India] open and the Delta variant has now taken hold.”

“It’s why we’re calling in the ‘Johnson variant’ because he let it in by leaving the back door open,” he added.

Meanwhile in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, Mr Starmer talked about the “Johnson variant” whilst criticising Mr Johnson to the House of Commons.

Sir Keir said: “Let’s be clear why infection rates are so high, because the prime minister let the Delta, or we can call it the ‘Johnson variant’, into the country.”

Mr Johnson looked on in apparent annoyance, whilst many in the house appeared to agree with Mr Starmer as a chorus of “hear hear” could be heard.

The Labour leader went on to brand the prime minister “reckless,” saying: “Let’s be clear why the number of cases will surge so quickly: because he is taking all protections off in one go, that is reckless.”

Finally, he addressed Mr Johnson: “Is the prime minister really comfortable with a plan that means 100,000 people catching this virus every day and everything that that entails?”

In response, Mr Johson highlighted the success of the country’s vaccination roll-out, adding: “We will continue with a balanced and reasonable approach.”

Sir Keir responded to this saying: “We should open up in a controlled way.”

On Good Morning Britain, the Labour party leader also attacked the Conservative government’s overall management of the pandemic. As well as mentioning the spread of the Delta variant, he cited “the absolute failure on care homes,” “the chaos on exams last summer” and “the chaos at Christmas with the mixing.”

“Now it seems [Mr Johnson] wants to take all the restrictions off in one go and to let the variant let rip,” said Sir Keir.

The news comes days after Boris Johnosn announced that he expects all Covid restrictions to be dropped in England on 19 July.

This would include nightclubs reopening and the mask-wearing rule being scrapped, a move that has been heavily criticised by experts who called the move “unethical and illogical” in an open letter to medical journal The Lancet.

The final decision for which restrictions will be lifted on 19 July will be announced on 12 July.

Mr Johnson has however suggested that a “move away from legal restrictions” would allow people “to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus.”